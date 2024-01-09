Each year, hundreds of the biggest names in tech make their way to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Expo, or CES. This mega trade show is one of the best places to see new consumer tech months or sometimes years, before they are available to buy. This year, I am attending the conference in-person, making my way through booths, presentations and hands-on demos to check out what’s new in tech.

With hundreds of products debuting at the show, sometimes the most interesting and practical tech can get lost in the crowd. We made an effort to highlight a mix of products: from the outlandish and spectacular to the more subdued and practical.

The best products from CES 2024

We focused on products that practically enhance or upgrade our lives. We saw many (but not all) of these products up-close at CES. We tried our best to get our hands on the products when possible.

Gadgets at CES are often previews — products that aren’t yet available for purchase, but are close enough to the final product consumers will ultimately be able to buy. As such, you won’t be able to get your hands on most of the products on this list just yet.

Best tech

Samsung Music Frame

This is a minimalist and artistic take on the typical home speaker that takes cues from Samsung’s own The Frame TV. The speaker system is housed inside a box that looks like a picture frame, complete with a customizable print on the front of the box. You can connect to the speaker via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it can be paired with Samsung TVs and soundbars, according to the brand. Samsung did not reveal a release date or price for the Music Frame.

LG Signature OLED T TV

LG has a habit of launching ultra-high end, mildly outlandish TVs at CES. Last year, it debuted the LG Signature OLED R, a TV that rolls down into its stand, so it is out of sight when not in use.

The new OLED T is a wireless, 77-inch transparent TV: the front panel is transparent, with an opaque contrast screen behind it. By raising or lowering the contrast screen, you can make the screen look more or less transparent. LG showed off visuals that made it look like a 3D fish tank with the transparent screen, and then raised the opaque panel to show off how the TV functions more normally. The screen is practically invisible when fully transparent or turned off, better blending into the environment instead of looking like a big black screen, says LG. LG did not reveal a release date or price for the TV.

This is the newest version of one of our favorite gaming laptops. This upcoming model has a new, slimmer design that weighs 3.3 pounds, the lightest yet, with a one-piece aluminum frame that looks even more well-suited to travel compared to previous versions. It also has a customizable light strip on the lid. Another big upgrade is the screen: an OLED panel that should provide richer colors and contrast than previous models.

These laptops will launch sometime in early 2024.

Roku started making its own line of TVs in 2023, releasing a range of options under $1000. The new Roku Pro Series TVs will have more advanced picture and audio quality for under $1500. The Pro series will use a 4K QLED mini-LED screen with local dimming and enhanced audio technology, according to the brand.

These TVs will also have the new Roku Smart Picture, a software feature that uses AI to identify what type of content is on the screen and automatically adjust the picture settings for an optimal viewing experience, says the brand. As someone who often changes the settings on my TV depending on if I’m watching sports, movies or playing games, the idea of my TV doing this for me sounds exciting.

The Roku Pro Series TVs are slated to be released in the spring of 2024 in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

Best home and kitchen

Have you ever wanted to smoke a rack of ribs indoors, in a small apartment kitchen? This countertop smoker uses wood pellets, just like an outdoor smoker, but it turns that wood smoke into warm air, according to the brand.

This smoker has six preset food settings (brisket, pork ribs, pork butt, wings, chicken and salmon), and it can connect to the GE Profile Connect app for more features. It does not list a specific capacity, but GE says it can fit 3 racks of ribs (cut in half), a full chicken or a 14 pound pork butt.

Best smart home

Nanoleaf makes some of our favorite smart lights, including colorful bulbs, wall shapes and portable lamps. This light fixture has a modular design that can be mounted to the ceiling like a skylight. It also uses a traditional hardwire connection for power. Like other Nanoleaf products, it has tons of color tones, fun color scenes like rain or sun shower and can sync with your other smart home gadgets to turn on, off and adjust automatically. It comes with three panels, but can be expanded to include up to 100 panels by incorporating Skylight Expansion Packs.

Each square emits 1400 lumens of light with a lifespan of 25,000 hours, according to the brand. It connects via Wi-Fi and is compatible with Apple, Google, Amazon and Samsung smart home. Pre-orders are available now, with shipping in late January.

Best beauty and wellness

Imagine a water flosser inside of a mouthguard, one that can do all the work of flossing automatically in about seven seconds. That’s the Proclaim system, a 3D-printed mouthpiece up to 60 water jets angled to clear bacteria, plaque and food between your teeth and below your gum line, according to the brand. Excess water flows out of the front section of the mouthpiece into the sink.

Like other water flossers, it has a base station that provides water to the jet mouthpiece. For larger families, the mouthpiece can be swapped out so that everyone can use the same base station.

Best health and fitness

This health tracker is designed for women’s health, with menstrual, sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking, according to the brand. It has an open design to better accommodate the natural changes in size our bodies go through every day, says the brand. Unlike many fitness trackers, it comes with a charging case so you can more easily charge the ring on the go. It has up to four days of battery life, and the charging case adds up to 10 full charges. Currently, it is only compatible with iPhones.

The Withings BeamO is a thermometer, stethoscope, pulse oximeter and electrocardiogram in one device. It’s designed to help you measure core health vitals easily at home, data that may help health professionals better perform remote health visits, according to the brand. The device syncs with the Withings Health Mate app when connected to Wi-Fi, and is USB-C rechargeable.

The BeamO will retail for $249.95 when it launches in June of 2024, following FDA clearance of its ECG capability, says the brand.

Smartwatches have a tendency to be big and bulky. Not so with Garmin’s Lily 2. Like the Lily 1, it is a small, 35mm circular touchscreen smartwatch that aims to mix form and function. It tracks health, workout and sleep data, similar to most of our favorite fitness trackers.

Improvements over the original include a metal housing, sleep tracking, contactless Garmin Pay, new workout options, and much more through the Garmin Connect app. It has up to five days of battery life, and works with iPhone and Android smartphones.

Best outdoor

Jackery Solar Mars Bot

What if your solar panels could follow the sun? This robot does just that, automatically tracking bright light and navigating outdoor environments to follow it. The solar array folds up while moving, and expands while stationary. It has multiple cameras onboard that help it avoid obstacles. It can also charge at user-designed spots, and can be moved by hand if needed. Onboard are multiple USB-A, USB-C, three-prong and 120V power output ports. The brand did not reveal a release date or price for the Solar Mars Bot.

Why trust NBC Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness, including guides to wireless earbuds, fitness trackers and new and notable products. To pick the best products from CES 2024, he attended the conference in-person in Las Vegas, spoke with dozens of brands and researched top-trending products from the conference.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more