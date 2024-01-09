CES, or the Consumer Electronics Expo, is one of the biggest tech trade shows in the U.S., which means it’s one of the best places to get an idea of the future of technology. You can preview products long before they hit store shelves, which can often make it hard to find new products that are available to buy now.

I headed to CES to find the best new products as well as gadgets you can actually order today. Below are new and exciting products across tech home, kitchen, wellness and more.

New products from CES 2024 that are available now

We focused on products that are available for purchase or pre-order today. Products you can pre-order ship in January or February.

Tech, audio and gaming

Jlab makes some of our favorite headphones, often at a low price. These noise-canceling headphones are under $100, but have many of the features we like in more expensive competitors, including active noise canceling, hear-through mode, Bluetooth multipoint, a foldable design, on-ear controls and USB-C charging. The headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life with noise-canceling turned on.

If you miss the days of smartphones with physical buttons, this phone case may be for you. It is a silicone case that plugs into your phone and has a physical, backlit keyboard at the bottom. You can use the physical keyboard instead of your iPhone’s traditional touch keyboard. The case has a pass-through port at the bottom, so you can still charge your phone while using it.

iPhone 14 Pro models ship in February, 15 Pro in March and 15 Pro Max in early spring.

Health and fitness

If you are looking for a smartwatch that looks slim, sleek and stylish, this might be what you are looking for. The Lily 2 has a small, 35mm circular touch screen that displays a simple, customizable pattern when not in use. Like other Garmin smartwatches, it tracks health, workout and sleep data through the Garmin Connect app. It has up to five days of battery life, and works with iPhone and Android smartphones.

This is a health tracker in the shape of a ring, designed for women to track menstrual cycles, sleep habits, heart rate and activity time. The ring is made with a slight amount of flex to accommodate the natural changes in size our bodies go through every day, according to the brand. Similar to wireless earbuds, it comes with a charging case so you can recharge it on the go — something I’ve never seen in a fitness tracker. The Evie Ring gets up to four days of battery life per charge, with the charging case holding up to 10 full charges. Currently, it is only compatible with iPhones.

Beauty and wellness

Imagine a water flosser inside of a mouthguard, one that can do all the work of flossing for you in seconds. This 3D-printed mouthpiece has up to 60 water jets angled between your teeth and below your gum line to clear food, plaque and bacteria, just like regular or water flossing would, according to the brand. Excess water flows out the open front section of the mouthpiece — you’ll want to use it over a sink.

Like other water flossers, it has a base station that delivers water to the jets in the mouthpiece. The mouthpiece can be swapped out if multiple people want to use the same base station.

Home and kitchen

If you are an apartment dweller like me, the idea of smoked ribs evokes memories of a backyard barbeque. As someone who doesn’t have outdoor space, this countertop smoker looks appealing. It uses wood pellets, just like an outdoor smoker, but turns that wood smoke into warm air, according to the brand.

It has six preset food settings (brisket, pork ribs, pork butt, wings, chicken and salmon), and can fit a good amount of food: 3 racks of ribs (cut in half), a full chicken or a 14 pound pork butt, according to the brand. It can connect to the GE Profile Connect app for more features and remote monitoring.

Smart home

Nanoleaf makes some of our favorite smart lights, but this is their first product meant to mount onto the ceiling. Like other Nanoleaf lights, it has fully-customizable color tones, color scenes like rain and sun shower, and can sync with other smart home gadgets to follow an automatic schedule. This bundle comes with three panels, but you can expand it to include up to 100 panels by connecting Skylight Expansion Packs.

Each square emits 1400 lumens of light with a lifespan of 25,000 hours, according to the brand. It uses a traditional hardwire connection for power, and connects to Wi-Fi to sync with Apple, Google, Amazon and Samsung smart homes. Pre-orders are available now, with shipping in late January.

Outdoor

Segway makes some of the best electric scooters. This new E2 Pro model is a good fit for short commutes or as a last-mile solution. It has turn indicators built-in to the handlebars, 10-inch tubeless tires, the brand’s new traction control system, support for Apple’s Find My app and more.

Similar to the brand’s other E and F series scooters, the E2 Pro has a 15.5 miles per hour top speed at 16.8 mile range at top speed. It weighs 41.4 pounds, and has a max weight capacity of 265 pounds. The scooter is estimated to ship on January 25th.

This new portable power station can support your home, charge your electric vehicle (or RV), or travel on-the-go for a weekend adventure off the grid. It has a maximum power output of 6,000W at 120 and 240V, and a capacity of 3,840Wh, meaning it can easily power large appliances like air conditioners, microwaves, power tools and more.

It can also be combined with a portable Anker solar panel to recharge with the sun, or be combined with other expansion batteries to create a larger portable power system. You can monitor the status of the battery through the Anker app.

Why trust NBC Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness, including guides to wireless earbuds, fitness trackers and new and notable products. To pick the best products from CES 2024, he attended the conference in-person in Las Vegas, spoke with dozens of brands and researched top-trending products from the conference.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.