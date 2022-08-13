Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This week, we're highlighting the debut of a celebrity collaboration with Beats, new tech offerings from Samsung, a new saucepan offered by a Select favorite brand.

Mili Godio sought out a nail strengthening treatment after years of damage due to biting her nails. Courtesy Mili Godio

I'm getting over a terrible nail-biting habit, and the OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener has helped a lot. I have very thin, brittle nails from years of biting my nails and I've noticed a major difference when I use this polish: They feel and look healthier and aren't breaking nearly as much as before. I also like that it's clear, so I didn't have to commit to a specific color and can wear it every day on its own (or underneath my other nail polish). — Mili Godio, associate reporter

Becca Delman bought this collapsible play tent for her 8-month old son to play in. Courtesy Becca Delman

I bought this West Elm collapsible play tent mostly for my 8-month-old, but to be honest, a little for myself as well. As he’s begun crawling and exploring, it's an adorable place for him to play. It’s alsolarge enough to fit him, his toys and his dog brother, Wesley. The material is light and easy to clean and even though it’s large, the tent folds so you can easily slide it into a closet. — Becca Delman, commerce photo editor and coordinator

We spoke to dermatologists to recommend under-eye patches for puffiness, dark circles and lines. Reporter Zoe Malin spoke to doctors — and shared her own experiences — to recommend compression socks for everyday comfort. We shopped Select favorite brands and used student discount finders to round up over 50 of the best student discount programs and discounts available. I shared my love of Carbona's Stain Devils, which I have relied on for over five years to fight a wide range of stains on beloved articles of clothing.

