Therabody: Up to $170 off select Father’s Day products

The Theragun Pro, one of our favorite expert-recommended massage guns, comes with six different attachments to use on various parts of the body, including hands, feet, the lower back and shoulder blades. The device has an ergonomic handle and four adjustable arm positions that let you customize your massages and make it easier to reach any part of the body. It’s also quieter compared to previous generations of the device, according to the brand.

BBQ Guys: Up to 60% off on select appliances

One of our favorite gas grills, the Weber Genesis S-435 is now on sale for a limited time. This stainless steel grill has 994 square inches of cooking space and comes with four burners, a searing station to cook steaks and other meats and a secondary grilling surface for you to expand your cookout spread. It also comes with a 12-year limited warranty. You can choose between a natural or propane gas version of this grill depending on your fuel preference.

DSW: 30% off select athletic brands through Jun. 11 using code RUNSUMMER

New Balance offers some of our favorite running shoes, and the Fresh Foam Arisihi V4 from the brand can be a great option to consider. This shoe’s lightweight design features a midsole made with the brand’s proprietary Fresh Foam technology, which cushions your steps and makes for a more comfortable run, according to New Balance. It’s currently on sale in black/green, blue, gray/white, white, and neon orange colors. Sizes range from 8-13 (half-sizes are included).

Lo and Sons: Up to 40% off sale items and select Father’s Day products through June 18

This weekender bag is a Select staff-favorite — updates editor Mili Godio describes it as a “frontrunner for durability, space and style.” The Catalina Deluxe includes a bottom zippered pocket for extra storage and a removable padded insert designed to separate dirty clothes or shoes from other packed items during travel. It comes in two materials: a waterproof recycled polyester and a lightweight durable canvas.

Lifestraw: Up to 25% off select products through June 19

Lifestraw is best known for its water-filtration straw, but the brand has expanded their line into pitchers, filters and reusable water bottles. This BPA-free water filter bottle has a 1-liter capacity and is made from 50% recycled plastics. It uses a two-stage microfilter and carbon filter that trap contaminants like bacteria, parasites and microplastics to prevent them from getting into your water, according to the brand. The membrane microfilter lasts for up to five years with regular use, while the carbon filter needs to be replaced about once every two months, according to Lifestraw.

Amazon: 53% off the Instant HEPA AP100 Air Purifier

We ranked the Instant AP100 as one of the best air purifiers, specifically for smaller rooms. The air purifier uses a HEPA-13 filter and a layer of activated carbon to remove ultrafine impurities like dust and smoke in rooms up to 615 square feet per hour, according to the brand. It also contains built-in sensors to monitor air quality and light to automatically adjust fan speeds and displays. It comes in two colors: Pearl and Charcoal. You can also purchase replacement filters for the AP100 separately.

Ring: Up to 35% off select video doorbells and security cameras through June 18

Ring is one of our favorite home security brands — and for a limited time, the brand’s 5-Piece Alarm Security kit is 30% off for Father’s Day. The set comes with everything you need to upgrade your home security system, including a base station, keypad, motion detector, door and window contact sensor and range extender. It also has a 24-hour backup battery to keep the system running even when your power goes out. This set comes with a 30-day trial of the Ring Protect Pro subscription that provides additional security features like real-time alarm notifications using the Ring App.

