With back-to-school season in full swing and summer nearing its end, August is full of sales on items like apparel, bed sheets and face moisturizers. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, Select staff favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Crocs: Up to 25% off select styles through 8/21

Whether you’re running a quick errand or taking a trip to the beach, Crocs are a staple summer shoe. The brand’s Classic Clog is its most recognizable style and only weighs a few ounces, according to the brand. The shoes have an adjustable heel strap for a more secure fit and ventilation holes that make them breathable. They are also easy to clean and quick to dry, according to Crocs. You can choose from over 25 colors and personalize them with your own Jibbitz, which are customizable accessories for your Crocs.

Reformation: Up to 30% off select styles

Reformation rarely has sales, so now is the best time to shop: The brand is currently hosting its summer sale on several of its sustainable clothing and accessories. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez says these wide leg trouser jeans are one of her favorite jeans. Made of 80% regeneratively grown cotton and 20% recycled cotton, this slouchy jean is environmentally friendly and provides an oversized fit.

Crane & Canopy: 15% off luxury sheets using code SHEETS23 through 8/21

Crane & Canopy is a Select reader-favorite brand that makes some of our favorite Turkish towels. This sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillow cases, all woven from cotton sateen fabric. The bed sheets come in colors like Slate Blue, Dove Grey, and Charcoal Grey, as well as sizes ranging from twin to split king. There’s also flexibility in purchasing the set with or without a top sheet, and you can purchase the sheets individually, too.

Outdoor Voices: Up to 30% off select summer favorites

This high-rise skort is perfect for low- to medium-impact everyday activities like going to the park, walking your dog or pilates, according to the brand. The skort is made of Outdoor Voices’ signature stretchy material to wick away sweat and sculpt your body, according to the brand. It comes in sizes XXS to XXXL and in five colors, including black, white, dove/ash, navy and chocolate.

Clinique: 30% off Clinique moisturizers at Macy’s through 8/20

Clinique makes one of our favorite facial cleansing brushes and rosacea treatments. This eye cream from the brand helps reduce the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness and fine lines, according to the brand. Made for all skin types, it’s oil- and fragrance-free, and has a lightweight cream/gel formula that acts as a primer for eye makeup, according to Clinique.

Philips: Up to 25% off select bundles, toothbrushes, grooming supplies and more through 9/3

We ranked the corded Philips flosser as one of the best ADA-approved water flossers — and right now, its cordless version is on sale for a limited time. This water flosser offers two flossing modes, clean and deep clean, and up to 14 days of battery life. It also comes with three different water pressure intensities and a 250 milliliter reservoir capacity, as well as a 360 degree nozzle for hard to reach areas, according to the brand.

Rifle Paper Co: 25% off furniture

Rifle Paper Co., which makes some of our staff’s favorite planners, is currently hosting its annual furniture sale. This Bristol Armchair has curved arms and a classic silhouette that is perfect for reading a book or providing a seat for a guest. The armchair is available in 12 different patterns, including garden party and pomegranate, to fit your home’s decor and two wooden leg finishes, including natural and espresso.

