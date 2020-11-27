Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Everlane, a sustainable fashion brand known equally for its offering of well-made basics, pay-what-you-want sales and for counting Meghan Markle as a fan, is hosting its first-ever Black Friday sale. During the sale, Everlane is partnering with Feeding America to raise funds for hunger relief, donating a starting $100,000 to the organization and following up with $1 for every purchase made on its site. Scrolling through Everlane's deals, you'll find select cashmere sweaters, stretchy loungewear, jeans, leather jackets, blazers and winter coats for women and men discounted by up to 40 percent right now. The Everlane sale is particularly enticing, as the company rarely offers actual discounts on its products. Its most recent and noteworthy deals event was the summer fashion sale, which took place shortly after the Amazon Big Summer Sale in July.

Save up to 40 percent on more than 35 pairs of women’s shoes during the Everlane Black Friday sale. Find deals on stylish footwear options that you can sport during the remainder of fall and impending winter weather. The highly-rated Boss Boot, Square Toe Chelsea Boot and Western Boot are available in leather and suede and all come in a rich fall color palette of burnt orange, neutrals and black. There are also comfy ballet flats made from Italian leather perfect for working from home or while running essential errands.

To help you shop the big Everlane Black Friday sale with ease, we selected standout fashions by category. After you’re done taking advantage of the rare Evelane deals event, which runs from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, be sure to bookmark our around-the-clock coverage of Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals, for your future shopping needs on all things fashion, tech, home, beauty and so much more. And if you’re in need of unique holiday gift ideas your loved ones won’t secretly return, be sure to also explore our gift guide hub which is broken down by reader interests like smart fitness and personalized gifts. We also share detailed gift guides spotlighting popular retailers, including Nordstrom, Sephora, Wayfair, REI, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Amazon, with plenty more to come over the next few weeks.

Best Everlane Black Friday sale on women’s clothing

If you could use a new jacket for winter, consider this oversized Everlane Re:Down Puffy Puff option. Its shell is Bluesign-approved and made of 100-percent recycled polyester. Its fill contains at least 80-percent recycled down. It’s also machine-washable, water-resistant and comes in Black, too, so you can wear it with any and every winter outfit.

Save 20 percent on this cashmere henley that is available in eight colors, ranging from rustic hues like Heathered Currant and Golden Brown to muted shades like Oatmeal, Rose Water and Laurel. The cozy top features subtle rib-knit detailing, and can be worn tucked into your jeans or skirt for a socially-distant outdoor dinner and boots or while crunching away at your work-from-home desk.

These high-rise skinny jeans are machine-washable and made from a blend of cotton, modal and polyester. They offer a snug fit to accentuate your curves and come in a variety of colors, including White, Mid-Blue and Black to match outfits for virtually any occasion. And if you prefer a cropped look, consider the Ankle-length version. Everlane also makes these jeans in straight sizes — those are 30 percent off, too.

Best Everlane Black Friday sale on men’s clothing

You can save up to 30 percent off on nearly 80 pieces of men’s clothing during the Everlane Black Friday sale event. Shop everything from stylish-meets-functional chinos to a waterproof jacket made from 100-percent recycled materials. Looking for new jeans? Everlane has discounts on jeans made from organic denim that come from a LEED-certified factory, according to the brand. You can also save big on merino wool crewneck sweaters, hoodies and cashmere sweaters, too. Here’s a quick sampling of what you can find on sale during the big Everlane Black Friday sale.

Part of the Uniform collection, these chinos are machine-washable, made of cotton and elastane and offer a four-way stretch. They are sweat-wicking, slightly tapered at the leg and quick-drying. Plus, they come in half-a-dozen colors, including Slate Grey and Leek and you can get them in Slim or Athletic fit.

Everlane's slim fit, long-sleeve shirt is their lightest Oxford shirt and contains anti-odor properties. It’s machine-washable, made of cotton and elastane and offers two-way stretch. Additionally, it’s sweat-wicking and available in various colors, including Midnight and Stone.

What else is worth considering outside of the Everlane Black Friday sale?

Despite offering more than 270 deals, Everlane has hundreds of other stylish products that are currently at full-price. While you’re browsing the Everlane sale selection, consider checking out these standout pieces that caught our eyes.

Everlane face masks and accessories

Face masks have become a health essential for the general population in 2020, and NBC News Shopping readers have consistently shown a keen interest in all things face masks since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout our ongoing coverage, we've consulted medical experts on how to buy face masks, what to know before shopping for antimicrobial face masks, best exercise face masks and mask filters, too. Everlane carries 13 various styles of face masks available in either packs of three or packs of five, in a plethora of colorways, prints and patterns, to help offer both protection and to add a finishing touch to your Insta-worthy fit.

You can also score purses, travel bags, backpacks and bags for dudes at Everlane. Microbags small enough to fit just your AirPods Pro are still in style, but opting for a slightly larger one, such as the Micro Form Bag, is a lot more functional with room to store your smartphone, hand sanitizer and other necessities. Here’s a quick glance of the best Everlane face masks and accessories worth considering adding to your cart, even if they aren’t currently on sale.

Everlane clothing and shoes

You can find winter basics like cozy knitwear made from luxe materials, jeans, lingerie and activewear at Everlane, too:

Best Everlane gifts

Everlane also carries dozens of gift ideas. You can shop everything from stocking stuffers like cashmere scrunchies and keychains to a cashmere throw blanket and a bucket bag, among other great options:

