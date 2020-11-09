Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Instead of waiting to take advantage of deals on Black Friday this year, you can shop discounted prices at many retailers across the spectrum right now, from Costco and Lenovo to Nordstrom, QVC and many others. Among them, a standout and Shopping readers favorite is Home Depot, which also has ongoing early Black Friday sales and deals. The retailer is hosting a month-long Black Friday sale through Dec. 2, featuring some of the same savings it will allow shoppers post-Thanksgiving. You can shop the sale in stores nationwide, online and through Home Depot’s app — you’ll find free home delivery on select items, to boot. Notably, there’s more reason to shop early this year than this onset of early Black Friday deals, whether at Home Depot or otherwise: Delivery like FedEx and UPS “are bracing themselves” for a potential “shortfall of as many as 7 million packages a day,” NBC News reported in October.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday deals at Home Depot

Since Home Depot’s Black Friday sale features deals on thousands of products, we compiled a list of some of the best savings by category, as well as some notable deals to help guide your shopping. Prices are substantially reduced on appliances big and small, furniture, tools, outdoor items, smart home devices and more, as are some more affordable holiday decorations. Whether you’ve been waiting to start a home improvement project or want to get ahead on holiday shopping, Home Depot’s Black Friday sale might be one way to finish the work early and save a few dollars while you’re at it.

Best Black Friday sales at Home Depot

There are nearly 500 sales on tools right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best deals on bath items

There are over 7,000 sales on bath items right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best deals on furniture

There are almost 700 sales on furniture right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best deals on home decor

There are nearly 1,500 deals on home decor right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best deals on outdoors items

There are over 400 sales on outdoors items right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best deals on smart home

There are about 75 sales on smart home devices right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best deals on flooring

There are over 700 sales on flooring right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best Black Friday deals to shop right now

Rating: 4.4-star average, more than 1,000 reviews

According to price tracking and coupon service Honey, this is the lowest price the refrigerator has ever been in at least four months. This energy-efficient, black stainless steel refrigerator blends style and function. Beyond its sleek handles and fingerprint-resistant finish, the refrigerator has a Food Showcase Door that allows you to see items without letting cold air out. It also has a FlexZone Drawer for extra storage — that gives you four different temperature settings and comes with a built-in divider — as well as adjustable shelves that help you stay organized. The refrigerator is Wi-Fi enabled and comes equipped with Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, allowing you to control and monitor its temperature remotely. It also comes with a built-in pitcher that automatically refills with filtered water, and you can infuse the water with a flavor of your choosing (if you feel so inclined).

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 900 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price the Dyson Animal has ever been in at least four months — with a daylong exception from Nov. 4. Specifically designed for homes with pets, the Dyson Slim Ball Animal upright vacuum cleaner gets rid of pesky fur and hair, as well as dirt and dust on a variety of floor types. It has a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically transforms to best clean different floor types — from carpet to wood, and even tile — which makes it easier to clean all rooms and levels of your home. The vacuum has a wand and hose that release so you can clean up high — like above doors and curtains — and under furniture. The machine’s filtration system helps ensure allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine and not expelled back into the home, which is why it’s certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The vacuum also comes with a turbine tool that removes pet hair from carpets and upholstery, as well as other tools.

Rating: 4.1-star average, more than 700 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price this LG microwave has ever been in at least four months. With it, burnt popcorn will hopefully be a thing of the past with LG’s 2.0 cu. ft. Over-The-Range Microwave. Built-in sensors are designed to detect when food is ready and automatically turn off the appliance to prevent over- or under-cooked meals. The easy-to-clean microwave accommodates a variety of dish sizes, and has 10 power levels as well as eight sensor cook options. It also comes with a Melt-and-Soften feature that uses a low-wattage setting to soften butter and chocolate, in addition to auto, time and rapid defrost settings to help thaw food. This microwave features a two-level rack that allows you to cook more than one food at a time, and a glass turntable that has an on/off function. Installed over your stovetop, the microwave has an exhaust fan built-in, and all three power levels quietly will help rid your kitchen of smoke and odors.

Rating: 4.4-star average, more than 100 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price for the stool in at least four months. This set of two upholstered stools provide a comfortable place to sit at a breakfast bar or countertop. They’re on sale in three colors: Aloe Green/Walnut, Biscuit Beige/Walnut and Charcoal/Black. The stools have supportive foot rests, deep seats and high backs. The stool’s backs are cushioned and tufted, and they have a stylish nailhead trim.

