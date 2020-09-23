Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wayfair is hosting Way Day, a two-day sale from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, and you can save big on living room furniture, home decor, dining room essentials and more. Perhaps it’s time to replace an old sofa or invest in patio furniture at deep discounts. With more time spent at home, you may be looking to upgrade your work from home station, too. If you're considering redoing your bathroom or bedroom, now might be a good time to stock up on low-priced essentials. During Way Day, you’ll also find savings on coffee tables, grills, lighting fixtures and chairs.

Best Way Day sales

Here are some highlights to consider across categories to help you sort through the plethora of sales available right now at Wayfair.

Save on outdoor furniture and grills

Save on home furniture

Save on area rugs, lighting and accessories

Save on dining room essentials

Save on bathroom essentials

Best Wayfair deals during Way Day

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

This ergonomic chair by Zipcode Design features lumbar support for improving your posture, as well as tilt lock functions for adjustability. It can hold up to 300 pounds and includes mesh for breathability as well as a swivel. Plus, it comes in plenty of colors, including Green, Gray and Red.

In our guide to the best gas grills of 2020, we previously ranked the Weber Spirit II E-310 as the best affordable option on the market. It’s compact, sports two burners and features 360 square inches of grilling space. “Plus, there’s an extra 90 square inches of a warming rack. This is actually perfect for a family of four or even a small barbecue,” said Thinh Phan of BBQInProgress.com. If you’re looking for a full-sized upgrade, consider the Spirit E-310 3-Burner Grill with Cabinet.

This Royal Gourmet grill boasts three stainless steel burners with 8,500 BTUs and allows you the option to use either liquid propane or charcoal grill. It features a large working space and side tables for you to prep and holds your tools while you cook. Additionally, it features a built-in bottle opener.

Perhaps you recently snagged a TV during Labor Day sales and could use a new stand to complete the look. This Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse option is fit for TVs up to 65 inches and features a rustic yet modern design. It includes barn-style doors with metal hardware, as well as plenty of storage space for you to tuck away cords, gaming consoles and accessories and more. Plus, you can get it in various colors, including Rustic Oak, White Oak and Stone Gray.

This three-legged coffee table is both stylish and functional. It features a minimalist yet glamorous design, made of a metal frame and beveled glass and includes a shelf for storing blankets, books and more. Choose between a classic Metallic Gold or trendy Chrome colorways. Don't forget to order a matching set or two of Wayfair's various coasters to protect your new investment.

If you don’t have a ton of space but want to upgrade your dining area, consider this classic Alcott Hill dining set. It includes an espresso color, square table with wood paneling and tapered legs, as well as four matching chairs featuring beige microfiber upholstery for comfort and an angled back.

Whether you’ll be sipping wine and enjoying the last stretch of summer, or stocking up for the spring, consider this four-piece patio sectional. You’ll receive three chairs with back cushions and throw pillows, two-arm cushions, an ottoman plus four seat cushions. The set is made from water-resistant, wicker and rattan and the cushions feature polyester upholstery for easy cleanup.

This 20-by-23.75-inch end table works great near sofas to hold TV remotes and books, or as a bedside table to hold your glasses or charge your phone. It features a classic design, plus a drawer and lower shelves for additional storage. Additionally, it is available in a dozen colors, including Bluesteel, Silver Birch and Meadow Green.

The second day of fall happens to coincide with Way Day, which means it could be time to give your home a seasonal makeover. This Warm Brown TV stand includes two cabinets, four shelves and an electric fireplace that uses LED flames. Not only does it create a cozy ambiance, but it’s also functional and works as an electric heater that can warm up to 400 square feet room during cold nights. Don’t worry, it has a heatproof glass. You can also shop the model in seven other colors, including Espresso, Barnwood and Black. And if you don’t need a TV stand but still want the fireplace, check out this Duraflame Electric option instead.

For the gamer in your life, this racecar-style, ergonomic gaming chair includes lumbar support for comfort and faux blue leather trimming for added design. It can support up to 275 pounds and features adjustable armrests and height, a reclining back and swivel. Plus, it comes with a head pillow and built-in extendable footrest for long hours on end.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Find the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations. Download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.