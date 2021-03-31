Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

A few years ago around springtime and as the weather began warming, I dragged my dog’s bed from the living room out onto my patio — I quickly discovered the dog bed he uses indoors would not suffice outdoors. Indoor dog beds are often not water-resistant, and they’re usually made from thick plush fabric that actually absorbs moisture and odors. I opened my computer and researched outdoor dog beds — specifically ones that would hold up to the elements: summer rainstorms and heat — as well as ones that could withstand naps my dog took after rolling around in the dirt or running through sprinklers. I bought an outdoor dog bed to keep in my backyard during the warm months, which I’ve since been washing and reusing season after season.

Water resistance is a key factor to consider when purchasing an outdoor dog bed, especially if your dog likes to swim. Access to shade is equally as important as comfort when your dog is outside, as I’ve previously reported in our guide to the best dog beds. Some outdoor dog beds are designed with canopies to keep dogs cool, while others are raised to allow air to circulate underneath and help keep dogs from lying on hot patios, cement or grass. Most quality outdoor dog beds are equipped with removable, machine-washable covers for easy cleaning. In between washes, I like to spray my dog’s bed with a pet-safe odor eliminator during the warmer months to keep it smelling fresh.

To help pet owners prepare for spending time outside with their pups this spring and summer, we rounded up bestselling outdoor dog beds from Shopping reader favorite retailers like Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart. Included are options to keep in the backyard and on the patio, in addition to dog beds you can take with you hiking, camping and to the park.

Sealy’s dog bed, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,200 reviews on Amazon, is designed with a layer of cooling energy gel to help regulate dogs’ body temperature, moving heat away from the sleeping surface. It includes a layer of memory foam and a layer of bio-orthopedic foam, both of which are designed to provide support and help evenly distribute the dogs’ weight on the bed. The dog bed’s internal foam layer is infused with charcoal to help absorb odors. Its machine-washable cover has a water-resistant liner and a non-slip button, as well as hidden zippers that your dog cannot chew or pull on. The bed also features a bolster around three sides that dogs can rest their heads on or lean into while sleeping. It’s available in Modern Gray, Autumn Brown, Military Green and Navy, as well as four sizes: Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large.

One of the best investments I’ve made for my dog is a cooling mat like this one. It’s flat and lightweight so I can move it with my dog wherever he likes to lie down outside or in the house during the summer, as well as on top of his indoor dog bed and in his crate. TheGreenPetShop’s cooling mat has a 4.2-star average rating from over 1,800 reviews on Amazon. It’s designed with pressure-activated gel and doesn't need to be plugged in, refrigerated or coated with water to begin working. It lasts for up to three hours and automatically recharges after 15 to 20 minutes of not being used. This cooling mat comes in five sizes: Extra Small, Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large.

This elevated pet bed has a 4.6-star average rating from over 25,400 reviews on Amazon. It raises pets 7 inches off the ground, allowing cooling air to circulate underneath. The bed prevents dogs from laying on a hot surface, and its platform is made from breathable mesh fabric. It has an iron frame to support dogs of any size, and it comes in five sizes: Extra Small, Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large. The bed is easy to assemble and can be quickly disassembled if you want to travel with it. It’s available in two colors: Gray and Green.

Superjare’s dog bed elevates pets 7 inches off the ground and provides shade with its built-in canopy. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 1,800 reviews on Amazon. The bed is designed with a breathable mesh fabric that can be cleared with soap and water, a steel frame and metal pipe legs, as well as a middle beam that adds extra support. It doesn't require any screws or tools to assemble, and the bed comes with a carrying bag to simplify traveling with its components. The bed comes in two sizes: Large, which supports dogs up to 100 pounds, and Extra Large, which can hold dogs as heavy as 120 pounds. It’s available in Brown, Dark Gray and Silver Gray.

FurHaven’s pillow dog bed is designed for traveling, providing dogs with a comfortable place to rest while hiking and camping with their owners, or visiting the park and beach during the warmer months. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 69,200 reviews on Amazon. The bed is designed with lightweight polyester fabric that’s easy to clean, or you can place the bed in the washing machine and let it air dry. The soft, cushioned bed is reversible and can be rolled up in the included bag to store or to take with you on the go. It comes in three colors — Aqua and Granite Gray, Flame Red and True Blue, and Paprika and Camo-Paw — and is available in Small and Large sizes.

Designed for indoor and outdoor use, your dog can sleep on this bed in your home during the colder months and nap on it in the sun during the summer. The bed has a 4.5-star average rating from over 1,400 reviews on Amazon. It’s designed with UV-treated, fade-resistant polyester that’s water-resistant. The bed features supportive polyester filling that’s held in place by a channeled liner, and you can put the bed in the washing machine to clean it. The outside of the bed is also constructed from polyester. It’s made for medium-sized dogs that weigh under 80 pounds and is available in three colors: Chocolate, Cloud and Pewter.

This cot keeps your pet cool by lifting them off the ground and regulating their temperature through the built-in cooling pad that’s sewn into the center. The cooling pad stays cold when you fill it with water. The cot has a 4.5-star average rating from over 560 reviews on Amazon and can be assembled and disassembled without tools. It features a steel frame, water-resistant fabric and non-slip rubber feet. You can clean the cot by wiping it off with a damp cloth or by hosing it down. It comes in two sizes: Medium and Large, which supports dogs as heavy as 200 pounds.

K&H Pet Products also makes a machine-washable cot canopy that you can purchase separately and install on the Coolin’ Pet Cot.

