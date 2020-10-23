Best retinol products of 2020

King said the important part of retinol shopping is ensuring the active ingredient is retinol rather than a similar-sounding derivative. "And make sure that it is listed high in the list of ingredients, but keep in mind that retinol content of 0.1-percent or less is fairly standard," she added. Shop the best retinol creams and serums, according to the seven dermatologists we consulted.

King is a fan of this peel containing .5-percent retinol and 14 percent glycolic acid, a popular type of Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA). "It resurfaces and stimulates skin renewal, collagen production and decreases hyperpigmentation, sun damage and fine lines," she noted. There's also shea butter, which hydrates and softens your skin. Alpha-H also has the Clean at Sephora seal of approval, meaning it doesn't contain the 50 ingredients the beauty retailer considers problematic.

“This serum delivers two forms of retinol in a clean formula that contains a blend of emollient botanical oils that help maintain skin hydration and minimize potential skin irritation,” said Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. After cleansing, you can pat on three or four drops of this liquid retinol treatment to your face.

King recommended this overnight cream, which boasts lactic acid (an AHA) and retinoid, helping to improve the appearance of signs of aging "with minimal irritation." She added the brand's studies "showed that it significantly reduces the appearance of wrinkles in as little as four weeks." The MDs we consulted said retinoids are an umbrella term for vitamin A-derived products, which we explore the specificities of retinoids below. Ceramide and hyaluronic acid both help to restore moisture to your skin.

Beyond the "great price point," King noted that because there are several different strengths of The Ordinary's retinol available, "the line is versatile for different skin types." We're spotlighting the .5-percent option because it incorporates squalane, an ingredient that mimics your skin's natural oils. This means it can help counteract any potential dryness that may crop up while using retinol.

King calls this gel "an excellent retinoid" that can treat both acne and signs of aging because it contains adapalene, a skin care ingredient with an anti-inflammatory effect. "Absorption of adapalene through human skin is very low. Only trace amounts have been found in the blood of acne patients following chronic topical application of adapalene in clinical trials," she noted.

Howard Lancer, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles who counts Oprah, Beyoncé and Margot Robbie as clients, launched Lancer Skincare, and name-checked one of his retinol products, naturally. However, another retinol product he recommended is from PCA. "This is an alternative product for individuals looking for a treatment that delivers pure, potent ingredients versus a full cocktail of different actives," he said. "The formula works to target discoloration on the surface of the skin."

Robinson, who is based in Chicago, called this treatment a "personal favorite." Why? The combination of retinol, bakuchiol (a gentle alternative to retinol) and vitamin C "combat multiple signs of aging." "By combining a small amount of retinol with bakuchiol, this product can deliver all of the skin benefits of retinol in a gentler way," she said. The treatment also earned a recommendation from Frieling. It uses a time-released formula to slowly deliver the retinol to your skin to avoid irritation while ophiopogon japonicus root extract moisturizes your complexion.

Frielin also advised applying the DEJ Night Cream since it offers "hydration, intensive repair and anti-aging benefits." There are multiple antioxidants such as rosemary and goji fruit extracts, vitamin C, which has a brightening effect, and a combination of retinol and bakuchiol for a gentle way to plump up fine lines and wrinkles. The lightweight cream also targets crepey and sagging skin, as well as rough texture and uneven skin tone.

As previously mentioned in New and Notable — our weekly column on the latest product launches worth knowing about — Olay recently expanded its Regenerist MAX Retinol 24 night collection to include a face serum and eye cream. According to Zeichner, this affordable offering contains a stabilized form of retinol in a specialized delivery system, along with niacinamide and a peptide. “The combination can help improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles, even tone and texture, and strengthen and hydrate the skin,” he said.

Editor-recommended retinol

With the above expert guidance in mind and an eye towards top-rated products from reader-favorite retailers, we rounded up a couple of our editor picks for your consideration, too.

Howard Sobel, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, launched his clean skin care line last year. In addition to retinol found in this treatment, there are peptides to help firm up your skin and chamomile extract for a calming effect. The brand claims it uses a patent-pending delivery system that slowly penetrates your skin so you get the benefits for a longer time, minus pesky irritation. It also has a Clean at Sephora seal of approval and a 4.5-star average rating from 127 Sephora reviewers.

Paula's Choice is a popular skin care brand among beauty enthusiasts and this combination retinol-and-bakuchiol treatment is highly-rated, earning a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 600 reviewers on Paula's Choice. The lightweight lotion targets signs of aging — fine lines and wrinkles — along with minimizing the appearance of enlarged pores. Are you looking for a more gentle retinol product? Opt for the Barrier Repair Moisturizer with .01-percent retinol. If you're searching for a stronger formula, consider the 1% Retinol Treatment instead.