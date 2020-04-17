This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
You won't see the grand in-person event that marks the launch of a new Apple product — but despite economic upheavals resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the brand has unveiled a new iPhone SE. And you can preorder it starting this morning.
On Wednesday, Apple announced that the second generation iPhone SE would be available for preorder beginning today — and that it will be delivered a week later, by Friday, April 24. According to Apple, the popularity of 2016's iPhone SE coupled with demand for a more affordable price yielded the launch. Now, you can buy an Apple iPhone that incorporates features from the original iPhone SE along with upgrades from the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.
How much does the iPhone SE cost?
Unlike the most recent iPhone model, whose base price is $679, the new 64GB iPhone SE starts at a significantly more affordable $399. Though the storage capacity on this version may be limited, you shouldn't run into issues if you don't keep a lot of videos, photos, apps or large attachments on your device.
The New iPhone SE
If you're the type who uses your phone for more than calling, emailing or sending messages, you may want to upgrade to the 128GB model for $449 or the 256GB model for $549. In addition to the iPhone, each purchase includes a free year of Apple TV+, Apple's new streaming service.
iPhone SE features
The iPhone SE contains similar internal components to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro — but it mimics the design of the 2017 iPhone 8. Here are the standout features of the phone:
- A13 Bionic chip: This chip is the same one used in the iPhone 11.
- Compact design: The new iPhone SE has a similar design to the iPhone 8. It has a 4.7-inch-Retina HD display and a glass-and-aluminum body.
- Advanced camera system: Thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, the new iPhone SE boasts multiple camera upgrades from its predecessor. Apple claims that its 12-megapixel wide camera will get you more natural-looking images and more control.
- High-definition video: The phone allows you to capture 4K video and has increased HDR photo capabilities — meaning more detail in images.
- Home button with Touch ID: The iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro do not come with a home button. This phone has a similar design to the iPhone 8 and so includes a home button with Touch ID — meaning you can securely unlock your phone with your fingerprint.
- Water-resistant: The iPhone SE is water-resistant up to one meter for 30 minutes and can handle spills.
- Increased battery life: The new A13 Bionic chip allows for a longer battery life — meaning you should be able to watch up to 13 hours of video on a single charge. The phone is also equipped with wireless charging.
How to buy the iPhone SE
The iPhone SE is available for pre-order on apple.com right now. It's available in white, black and red — with every (PRODUCT)RED purchase contributing directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19. After choosing your color, you can choose between a 64GB capacity, a 128GB capacity or a 256GB capacity.
Apple also offers a discounted price on the iPhone SE if you give them your existing phone through Apple Trade. Visit the site to get your estimated trade-in value and apply the value to the price of the phone. With a trade-in, the iPhone SE starts as low as $299 for a 64GB model.
