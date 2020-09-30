Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I see Quip’s toothbrush everyday, my partner opting for it as I stick with the Philips Sonicare, and am no stranger to the brand’s appeal of low-cost, subscription-based oral hygiene. And today, Quip has launched its latest addition to its family of products: Quip floss. Like its siblings, the Quip Electric Toothbrush, Smart Electric Toothbrush and kids options, the new floss offering is subscription-based, customizable and stylish. But it's also just floss, right? The brand hopes to elevate what's commonly seen as a hindrance or under-designed product into a habit we'll all enjoy developing as we prepare to once again meet in-person and keep our teeth ever cleaner and free of leftovers.

It’s a fairly simple concept: Elevate the style of using floss and you might find yourself flossing more often — the product is reminiscent of Welly’s family of first aid kits. The Metal finish on the pick’s pack comes in your choice of Silver, Slate, Copper or Gold. It holds the pick itself, as well as a refillable floss string designed for easy grabbing and pulling off for daily use. With each grab, you’re pulling nestled string into position for your next grab, priming the next simple flossing routine.

The pack’s top sports a small embedded mirror, too, so you can get some visuals on your oral expedition out in the wild if you’re flossing outside of your bathroom. The brand boasts that a single floss refill replaces 180 plastic picks. After the initial buy, each floss refill runs you $5, about the price of one of those bags of plastic picks, except you’ll be tossing less plastic into the trash this way. While the floss is available on its own, you can also get it included in a Quip starter pack if you find the concept attractive in general.

Flossing, or interdental cleaning, helps remove debris and plaque from in between your teeth, according to the American Dental Association, which argues flossing is “an essential part of taking care of your teeth and gums.” The ADA also lends its Seal of Acceptance to various oral hygiene products that meet its criteria regarding safety, efficacy, composition, labeling, package inserts, advertising and promotion. While the new Quip Floss Pick earned that seal, it’s not the only one nor your only option when it comes to ADA-accepted floss, or interdental cleaners.

Top manual interdental cleaners, or the best floss, according to the ADA

Sans the pick, Quip’s refillable floss string hits the style and ease marks with a handheld, lipstick-sized floss pack that makes grabbing a bit of string easy refills via subscription every three months. You can get it, like the Floss Pick, in four different colors: Silver, Slate, Copper or Gold.

If you haven’t come across these online or at stores, you’ve likely come across something like it, from the likewise ADA-accepted CVS Health floss and DenTek’s kids floss to natural-centric Tom’s Naturally Waxed Flat Floss. You get 150 picks in this pack, each sporting a built-in tongue scraper.

Another popular and highly-rated option comes from Oral-B. This pocket-sized floss pack gives you 40 meters (about 44 yards) of waxed floss. The brand claims its design results in the floss sliding “50 percent more easily” than regular floss.

