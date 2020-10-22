Trump national security adviser says president would accept results if he loses on Nov. 3

President Donald Trump's White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien says that the president would accept the results of the election if he loses and it's called on Election Day, Nov. 3.

“If he loses, of course he will,” O'Brien said in an interview with Politico. “If he loses the election, I’m certain the president will transfer power over, but we’ve got to make sure there’s no fraud in the election and we need to make sure it’s a free and fair election, just like we demand of other countries overseas, we need to make the demand of ourselves."

This comes as Trump has been preemptively been casting doubt on the legitimacy of the results, suggesting that mail-in ballots shouldn't count and that the Supreme Court may have to decide the outcome of the election, while also dodging questions on a peaceful transition of power should he lose.