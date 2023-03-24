Spring is here, and so are dozens of discounts from some of our favorite brands. Some particularly notable sales include Williams Sonoma’s warehouse sale, Burrow’s spring sale and Samsung’s “Discover Samsung” sale.

Below we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals of the week, and included items we found particularly noteworthy, either as bestsellers or as items we’ve recommended in the past. Some of these sales are sitewide, while others are for singular, top-rated items. Note that there may be a limited time offer on certain items.

SKIP AHEAD Beauty, wellness and apparel sales | Tech sales

Home and kitchen sales

Williams Sonoma: Up to 50% off kitchen goods through 4/3

This six and three-quarters Dutch oven, which several chefs recommended in our guide to Dutch ovens, provides even heat retention thanks to its cast-iron build. It comes in multiple bright colors and has side handles, which make it easy to maneuver.

Another standout from the sale is this Zwilling Four Star Knife Set. I own this knife collection, and find myself using each knife in the set equally. With proper sharpening and hand-washing, they're still in great shape after more than four years.

Burrow: Up to 60% off furniture, mattresses and more

This is one of Burrow’s most reviewed sofas. Reviewers and customers note the easy assembly thanks to clearly labeled boxes and the brand’s latch-locking system. The sofa’s also customizable, with five different fabric colors, six different leg finishes and three different arm styles to choose from.

Coway: Up to 25% off sitewide for spring allergy season

This air purifier is a bestseller, with very positive professional and customer reviews. It uses HEPA-level filtration and has a clean air delivery rate (CADR) that falls in line with our expert guidance. It is compact and recommended for rooms up to 361 square feet.

Beauty, wellness and apparel sales

SkinStore: 15% off select items with code SS15

For an expert-recommended pimple patch, we recommend these clear options from Hero Cosmetics. Unlike other patches, these rely on hydrocolloid gel to draw out sebum and debris from the skin.

If you need to reduce puffiness before a special occasion, our experts recommended these under-eye gels from Skyn Iceland. The gels utilize peptides, which can help strengthen and thicken skin around the eye. They are also vegan, and free of parabens, fragrances and synthetic dyes, according to the brand.

Ulta Beauty: The brand's 21 Days of Beauty sale is live through 4/1. Each day, Ulta drops a new batch of sales.

This light-reflecting full-coverage face cream with SPF 50 will go on sale 3/25. One expert recommended the non-reflective version of this cream in our guide to the best tinted sunscreens. Both versions have hyaluronic acid, peptides and collagen, which the brand says can reduce fine lines.

This exfoliating treatment from Exuviance goes on sale 3/25. The brand comes recommended from our guide to dermatologist-approved skin care routines. This polish primarily utilizes glycolic acid and papaya enzyme to deliver exfoliation and skin resurfacing, according to the brand.

Reebok: Up to 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items with code SPRING through 3/31

Reebok’s Zig Dynamica shoes are top-rated, with reviewers noting their light weight and ample support for walking.

Also on sale are tons of clothing options for both men and women. These high-waisted tights are 40% off, and are made with nylon and elastane to help wick away sweat, according to the brand. They also feature a side pocket for a phone or small wallet.

Tech sales

Samsung: Daily deals and general sales on some of the brand’s most popular electronics through 3/26

Samsung is one of the best TV brands, and we recommend its top-selling Frame TV because it acts like digital art when turned off. Per the brand, the screen’s anti-reflective finish makes artwork look more like a canvas and less like a digital screen. It comes in sizing between 32 and 85 inches.

Amazon, Target, Best Buy: 20% off Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

In our experience, Apple’s AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds, with excellent sound quality and noise canceling. Multiple Select staffers use these AirPods Pro daily for office work, commuting and workouts. The new second generation model includes four different sized ear tips.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.