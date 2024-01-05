Walmart is currently offering significant rollbacks and deals on a variety of products. If getting fit is one of your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll find several fitness products on sale. Need a new kitchen gadget? The popular Ninja Creami is also discounted, as are pots and pans, knife sets and coffee makers.

To find sale items worth buying, we specifically looked for products that NBC Select editors and readers loved, plus brands and items experts have previously recommended. Below, see some of the top deals currently available on Walmart — including tech, fitness, vacuums and more.

Tech: Save up to 55% on televisions, gaming consoles and more

There are multiple tech deals on televisions and smartwatches. Find discounts on NBC Select staff favorites, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and a television from one of our expert-recommended TV brands.

Kitchen and Dining: Save up to 60% off on kitchen and dining products

Many NBC Select editor and reader kitchen gadgets are currently on sale at Walmart — including the popular Ninja Creami and a coffee maker from Keurig.

Vacuums: Save up to 50% off on vacuums and other floor care items

Stick vacuums and spot cleaners aredeeply discounted at the moment. We recommend you pay close attention to Bissell’s Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, which won an NBC Select Pet Award, and an upright vacuum from Shark, a brand featured on our list of best vacuums.

Fitness: Save up to 50% off on fitness gear and equipment

Whether you are looking for an under-desk treadmill or one of the best massage guns to relieve sore muscles, several health and fitness products are currently discounted to help you keep those New Year’s resolutions.

Beauty: Save up to 50% off on beauty and grooming products

Walmart’s deals on beauty and grooming include a discount on a dentist-recommended toothpaste brand, one of the top hair dryers of 2024, a highly-rated head shaver and more.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle.

