New & Notable from Adidas, Grove Collaborative and Besoma

In addition to looking for ways to stay warm and keep your skin moisturized this winter, you may be interested in mixing up your workout routine or investing in new at-home fitness accessories. We’ve recently covered water-resistant running sneakers, foam rollers and adjustable dumbbells, and a handful of brands also introduced new fitness offerings at this year’s CES event.

Bala — a Select reader favorite fitness accessories company — recently debuted a new website, which the brand says makes it easier for shoppers to browse products by color, type of workout and product. The brand also launched redesigned Bala Bangles — instead of the black strap the weights used to feature, they’re now monochromatic. Bala Bangles are currently offered in colors like Sand, Shine and Sea, a new hue. Additionally, Bala released new kits and updated its packaging to be more sustainable, according to the brand.

In apparel news, Parade debuted Second Life by Parade, a recycling program that allows people to recycle any brand of underwear. If you want to participate, you can get a complimentary Second Life by Parade package on the brand’s website that includes a biodegradable bag and prepaid shipping label. You fill the bag with clean, gently used underwear and send it back in exchange for a coupon for 20 perfect off to use on Parade’s website. The brand says products are then recycled into new products like insulation, furniture bedding and more.

New from Adidas, Grove Collaborative and Besoma

Below, we rounded up a few recent launches we think you’ll want to know about.

The new Adidas Originals Eyewear line includes styles inspired by a blend of sport and street culture, according to the brand. The OR0038 glasses feature cat-eye frames with rubber profiles on the tips to keep them in place, while the OR0059 glasses have injected-molded, aviator-shaped frames and come in Antique Black and Black colors. Adidas says the OR0056 glasses, whose temples are textured to resemble a basketball, are a sustainable style. They’re made from recycled plastics, and the lenses are constructed from pre-consumer recycled materials.

Grove Collaborative created its new collection, The Art of Ceremony, with interior designer Jeremiah Brent. It features cleaning supplies like hand soap and dish soap, as well as home accessories such as a towel and nested trays. Decor is made with materials like marble and organic cotton, and you can also purchase incense and soy wax candles. Cleaning supplies and candles come in two exclusive scents — Himalayan Sea Salt and Sage and Eucalyptus and Cypress — and get their fragrance from essential oils. According to the brand, the collection is also free from single-use plastic — items like soap dispensers are instead built with glass.

Besoma’s Bright & Friendly Moisturizer is formulated with licorice root extract, niacinamide and ceramides — the brand says these ingredients help improve the skin’s barrier, reduce pore size and fade dark spots and sunspots. The moisturizer features a lightweight texture and also includes resveratrol, an antioxidant that protects the skin from free radicals. Besoma says you can use the moisturizer in the morning and at night and that it’s suitable for all skin types. Additionally, the brand recently launched its Superfood Cica Glow Mist.

