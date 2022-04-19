New & Notable from Bang & Olufsen and J.R. Watkins

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Adidas and Allbirds just released their newest shoe as part of their partnership to build sustainable footwear. The Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 kg CO2e are named for the companies’ lowest carbon footprints for footwear, which translate into 2.94 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions for every pair of shoes — a 2013 MIT study found that a "typical pair of running shoes" generates 13.6 kilograms of Carbon emissions. One way they achieved the low footprint is by relying on recycled materials, which make up 25 percent of each shoe. You can learn more about sustainable footwear in our guide to eco-friendly shoes.

The Beoplay EX wireless earphones are the brand’s first with a stemmed design, and the earphones’ housing is “smaller than ever before,” which Bang & Olufsen says helps promote comfort and stability while wearing for long periods of time. These wireless earphones feature adaptive active noise cancellation and can withstand up to a meter of water for 30 minutes, according to Bang & Olufsen — their IP57 rating actually means they are protected against the effects of temporary immersion in water (here’s everything to know about water-resistances levels). For more Select-recommended audio products from Bang & Olufsen, check out our guide to over-ear headphones.

This foaming dish soap comes with a dual foam spray trigger — J.R. Watkins says it’s the first of its kind — which can dispense both foam and a direct spray. For foam, you just cover the trigger, and for spray, you leave it uncovered. The bottle, cap and straw are also 100 percent recyclable, according to the brand. The soap is also plant-based and doesn’t contain chemicals and compounds like sulfate, formaldehyde, phosphates, dyes or triclosan. You can also purchase the soap in refill packages when you need more.

