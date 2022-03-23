Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Samsung has announced the expansion of its Bespoke customization to its most popular French Door refrigerator models. (For those who don’t know, the French Door refrigerator design features two doors that open outward with a split down the middle.) This means that Samsung’s French Door refrigerator models are now available in 3-door and 4-door configurations and they’re being offered in 12 different colors (blue, yellow, white, gray, pink and charcoal among them) with two finishes (glass and steel), too. We covered Samsung’s Bespoke line when it announced last year that it would be expanding beyond Bespoke refrigerators to home cleaning and clothing care projects. Samsung also debuted its Galaxy S22 lineup in February, if it’s your smartphone — and not your fridge — that could use the upgrade.

If you’re not looking to embellish your kitchen and instead identify as an Adult Fan of Legos (or AFOL) — or maybe you’re a bit of both — Lego has announced its latest release in its Creator Expert line: the Back To The Future DeLorean drops on April 1. Previous models in the Lego’s Creator Expert line include the iconic 731-piece Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker and the 2,048-piece Friends Apartments. Generally curious about Lego? Check out our recommendations for the 8 best Lego sets for every age. And though we’d all rather play with Lego sets than prolong the often excruciating experience of paying our taxes, believe me, we investigated how selling your home in 2021 might impact your tax liability this year. It depends on a few key factors, such as marital status, how long you held the property for, and which state you live in.

Amazon’s Wi-Fi router brand Eero has released a new suite of Wi-Fi routers. In what it calls its “most advanced Wi-Fi system ever” and the company’s first Wi-Fi 6E system, Eero says the Pro 6E can support up to 2.3-gigabit-per-second speed. Eero specifies this breaks down into 1 gigabit per second for wired devices and 1.3 gigabits per second for wireless devices. The Eero Pro 6E is so named given it can access Wi-Fi 6E, an upgrade from Wi-Fi 6 that allows routers to use more portions of the wireless spectrum previously locked down by the FCC — learn more about Wi-Fi 6 routers. Each Eero Pro 6E device covers up to 2,000 square feet (to cover more area, you’ll want to consider multiple satellites) and can stand in as a smart home hub for certain Thread and Zigbee devices.

The Eero Pro 6E comes in a 2-pack for $499 And a 3-pack for $699

Amazon’s Eero 6+ is its most affordable Wi-Fi system supporting gigabit speed, the company says. This Wi-Fi 6 system has enough bandwidth to support 75 devices on the connection, and each Eero 6+ covers up to 1,500 square feet, Eero says. Like the Eero Pro 6E, it can stand in as a smart home hub for certain Thread and Zigbee devices.

The Eero 6+ comes in a 2-pack for $239 And a 3-pack for $299

