New & Notable from FlexiSpot, Goop and Retrospec

Amid major coast-to-coast weather issues, the East Coast saw severe winter storms during the long weekend, causing mass flight cancellations and leaving thousands without power. With the possibility of more storms toward the end of the week, we’ve compiled multiple guides on everything from heated gloves and blankets to face moisturizers and hand creams to help you combat freezing temperatures.

In addition to grappling with sour weather, many shoppers and retailers are still struggling with skyrocketing costs due to rising inflation and pandemic disruptions. Peloton recently announced it’ll be hiking up the prices of its Bike and Tread by hundreds of dollars starting Jan. 31, citing supply chain issues and rising inflation — the rising prices comes as the company considers cutting jobs, CNBC reported. Furniture giant Ikea also raised prices this month due to supply chain woes, and Netflix will be raising prices across its membership plans for customers in the U.S. and Canada to compete with other streaming services.

In tech news, Microsoft announced Tuesday that it made its biggest push into the gaming world with plans to acquire Activision Blizzard — known for popular games like Call of Duty and Candy Crush — in a $68.7 billion deal. The blockbuster deal comes after months of controversy and employee walkouts following reports of sexual harassment and discrimination at the gaming company. Microsoft said Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will continue his role during the transition despite calls for him to resign.

New from FlexiSpot, Goop and Retrospec

We've rounded up a few recent launches we think you’ll want to know about based on our past coverage and Select reader interest.

After initially launching it in the U.K. last year, FlexiSpot has finally released its Pro Plus electric standing desk in the U.S. Compared to previous models, the desk features a dual motor frame that provides greater stability, a wider adjustable range and a larger capacity of up to 275 pounds, according to the brand. It also equips a control panel with up/down controls (the adjustable height ranges from 22.8 inches to 48.4 inches), height memory and sit-stand reminders that the brand says can be customized to go off at specific intervals each day. You can choose between five desktop options — Laminated, Bamboo, MDF, Solid Wood Texture and Solid Wood — and four colors: Oak, Brown Wood, White and Black.

The company previously earned a spot in our list of best standing desks of 2021 for its sleek and sturdy design.

Wellness and lifestyle brand Goop added a new cleanser to its skin care and hair care collection, GOOPGLOW. According to the company, the Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser is designed to cleanse, smooth and brighten the skin using a combination of powerful active ingredients like hydrating cloudberry and squalane, orange peel and Australian kakadu plum. The brand says the cleanser is gentle enough to use every day, and it features a blend of citrus and vetiver scent.

The new Koa Rev e-bike from Retrospec features 26-inch shock-absorbing “fat tires” that the brand says can withstand bumps and worn-down roads, six pedal assist levels and a throttle lever that lets you accelerate without even touching the pedals. The bike can reach a top speed of 20 miles per hour, and its powerful motor can let you go up hills and travel up to 46 miles in a single charge, according to the brand. The bike comes in three color options: Matte Black, Matte Olive Drab and Blue Fog.

Ongoing sales to shop this week

If you’re looking for sales to shop this week, we’ve listed some options below from various retailers and Select reader favorite categories.

