With the new year finally here, there’s no denying we’re in the midst of the frantically optimistic New Year’s resolution period, filled with home gym equipment, planners and countless self-improvement apps. But between inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, a lot of the same issues seem to be following us into the new year. Rising Covid cases across the country aren’t making this year any easier to navigate, either: Concerns over the omicron variant paired with severe snowstorms have caused mass flight cancellations for thousands of holiday travelers, while retailers like Apple, Walmart and Macy's have temporarily closed or cut back hours for several stores in response to the surge in cases.

Still, there’s plenty to look forward to in the commerce space in 2022. Today marks the first in-person day of CES 2022 — tech’s biggest conference of the year hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). However, Covid concerns have caused some major companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta, to cancel their physical appearances this year, and the CTA recently announced it’ll be ending the event a day ahead of schedule.

Some notable innovations from the tech exhibition so far include the world’s first QD-OLED 4K TV from Sony and the company's pivot to electric cars, Belkin’s all-new SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds and a new range of TVs from Samsung and LG. The multi-day event will continue through Jan. 7, with more tech giants and smaller startups expected to make major announcements in the next few days.

To round out your first week of 2022, we’ve highlighted some notable launches from Vitruvi, Walmart and Public Goods, along with some worthwhile sales for the new year.

New from Vitruvi, Walmart and Public Goods

Below, we’ve selected a few recent launches we think you’ll be interested in based on Select reader interest and our past coverage.

Vitruvi just announced its popular Stone Diffuser will be available in two new colors: Lavender and Eucalyptus. According to the brand, these colorways were the two most requested colors by the Vitruvi community. Made from matte ceramic, Vitruvi’s Stone Diffuser can double as an attractive piece of home decor while releasing an essential oil of your choice into the air — you simply add water and 20-25 drops of your essential oil and select your desired time settings.

Looking to get organized in the new year? Walmart partnered up with the stars of Netflix’s “Get Organized with The Home Edit” — professional home organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin — to create an exclusive product line of organization solutions and tools. The Home Edit collection includes everything from 3-tier modular storage systems and 5-piece laundry organizers to stacking bins and ornament organizers. The line is sold exclusively at the retail giant, both in-store and online.

Sustainable lifestyle brand Public Goods recently made its debut in the skincare space. Last month, it released an array of clean, gender-neutral products made from science-backed ingredients as part of its “Made in Nature” campaign, according to the brand. Included in the skincare line is a clay mask, a gentle cleanser and a Vitamin C serum, along with other products made with natural ingredients like coconut oil, beeswax and coffee. The skincare line is the latest addition to Public Goods’ catalog of more than 200 products, which includes everything from cleaning supplies and housewares to grocery items and menstrual care products.

