New & Notable from Winky Lux, Leica and Ruggable

If you’re concerned about the economic volatility at the close of last year, you’re not alone.
As we receive more economic data from the close of 2021, it’s clear that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of the omicron variant have wreaked havoc on markets, jobs, consumer prices and supply chains. With inflation reaching 7 percent in December, consumers are feeling the effects of higher prices.
To help keep tabs on how inflation is impacting people’s daily lives, our colleagues at NBC News created a tool to track prices of common supermarket items, which they’ve updated this week. You can even choose a metropolitan area to see local price changes relative to national trends.
December also brought an underwhelming jobs report — though economists projected that the economy would create 422,000 new jobs in the month, data showed only 199,000 job gains. However, given the present volatility and low rate of labor force participation, it’s difficult to decipher many signals from this data.
New from Winky Lux, Leica and Ruggable
Winky Lux releases new skin care line
Winky Lux, the skin care company known for their Flower Balm and the company’s promise to use only cruelty-free ingredients, has released new skin care products for the new year. Included in the collection is Orange You Bright Serum, Day Dream Clarifying Serum, In the Clouds Retinol Alternative Cream Oil and Digital Defense + Gelee Serum Concentrate. All the new releases are available for $30 or less.
Leica Camera AG announces highly anticipated M11 camera
The high-end German camera company launched its M11 camera today, their newest addition to the M-System line of photography products. This digital rangefinder camera contains 64GB of memory, shutter speeds of up to 1/16,000th of a second and light sensitivity between ISO 64 and 50,000. According to the company, the full-frame BSI CMOS Sensor allows photographers to shoot in RAW or create JPEGs with 16-, 36- or 60-megapixel resolution.
Ruggable launches new doormats
Ruggable, a reader favorite noted for machine-washable rugs, has added 20 new designs to their doormat collection for the new year. The doormats have two pieces: the doormat cover, which traps dirt and has fun designs, and the nonslip rubber mat. Designs in the collection include Blossom Multicolor, Montana Multicolor, Infinity Monogram and more.
Ongoing January sales
Here are notable sales and deals from popular retailers and Select reader favorites.
- HP will take 58 percent off select products during its Back to Business sale through Jan. 15.
- Walmart is offering up to 50 percent off select products during its End of Year Clearance Sale.
- EyeBuyDirect is slashing prices by 50 percent on select styles.
- Ulta is offering up to 50 percent off select skin care during its Love Your Skin event through Jan. 22.
- Brooklyn Bedding is taking 50 percent off sheets and 25 percent off sitewide through Jan. 17.
- Kate Spade is cutting prices by an extra 30 percent for sale styles using the code LNGWKND through Jan. 17.
- Leesa will take up to $400 off mattresses, 30 percent off bedding and cushions and 15 percent off bundles. The sale ends today.
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having its Big Bed & Bath Event through Jan. 17, with up to 25 percent off.
- harmati is offering 20 percent off site wide using the code STAYHOME from through Jan. 17.
- BuyBuy BABY is hosting a Big Deal Baby Sale through Jan. 17.
- Lululemon has discounts on select men’s and women’s styles during its We Made Too Much sale.
