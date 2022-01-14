New & Notable from Winky Lux, Leica and Ruggable

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If you’re concerned about the economic volatility at the close of last year, you’re not alone.

As we receive more economic data from the close of 2021, it’s clear that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of the omicron variant have wreaked havoc on markets, jobs, consumer prices and supply chains. With inflation reaching 7 percent in December, consumers are feeling the effects of higher prices.

To help keep tabs on how inflation is impacting people’s daily lives, our colleagues at NBC News created a tool to track prices of common supermarket items, which they’ve updated this week. You can even choose a metropolitan area to see local price changes relative to national trends.

December also brought an underwhelming jobs report — though economists projected that the economy would create 422,000 new jobs in the month, data showed only 199,000 job gains. However, given the present volatility and low rate of labor force participation, it’s difficult to decipher many signals from this data.

Here at Select, we’re still recommending the best products to help you shop smart during uncertain times. With CES (formerly the Consumer Electronics Show) concluding last week, we rounded up notable new tech releases available to purchase now. And as bitter cold and snow have swept the nation these past few weeks, we’ve got you covered with our guides to heated gloves and skin products for dry hands. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’ll be ramping up our gift guides to recommend the best ideas for surprising that special someone.

New from Winky Lux, Leica and Ruggable

Winky Lux, the skin care company known for their Flower Balm and the company’s promise to use only cruelty-free ingredients, has released new skin care products for the new year. Included in the collection is Orange You Bright Serum, Day Dream Clarifying Serum, In the Clouds Retinol Alternative Cream Oil and Digital Defense + Gelee Serum Concentrate. All the new releases are available for $30 or less.

The high-end German camera company launched its M11 camera today, their newest addition to the M-System line of photography products. This digital rangefinder camera contains 64GB of memory, shutter speeds of up to 1/16,000th of a second and light sensitivity between ISO 64 and 50,000. According to the company, the full-frame BSI CMOS Sensor allows photographers to shoot in RAW or create JPEGs with 16-, 36- or 60-megapixel resolution.

Ruggable, a reader favorite noted for machine-washable rugs, has added 20 new designs to their doormat collection for the new year. The doormats have two pieces: the doormat cover, which traps dirt and has fun designs, and the nonslip rubber mat. Designs in the collection include Blossom Multicolor, Montana Multicolor, Infinity Monogram and more.

Ongoing January sales

Here are notable sales and deals from popular retailers and Select reader favorites.

