New & Notable from Canon, Ruggable and Car and Driver

Even a pandemic can’t stop Rihanna.
The singer-turned-retail tycoon opened the first Savage X Fenty retail store this week in Las Vegas, meaning the many fans of the Barbadian’s beauty and fashion lines now have a physical storefront to browse — and locations in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Houston are soon to follow. (If you can’t make it to Vegas, you can always shop online for her most popular skin products.)
Home improvement store Lowe's is making some improvements, too. Today, the retailer announced that it's partnering with Petco to house the pet retailer inside some of its locations. The retailers said that customers will be able to purchase pet supplies and even visit a veterinarian within select Lowe's stores in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina as part of the test run.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that, in March, it could initiate the first of a series of interest rate hikes for 2022, which could affect household budgets. This is likely largely in part to a historically successful 2021: According to a survey of economists from Reuters, GDP growth in Q4 2021 likely increased at an annual rate of 5.5 percent, contributing to the strongest growth the U.S. economy has seen since 1984.
No matter how good a deal you got on a new buy, it’s up to you to keep it clean. One Select staffer’s favorite eco-friendly cleaning products could help you do just that, or you can just brew yourself a cuppa from an affordable coffee maker and watch your affordable smart TV.
New from Canon, Ruggable and Car and Driver
Here are new products we think you’ll want to know about.
Snap this: The new Canon EOS R5 C Camera
Canon is launching a video-heavy, multimedia-friendly version of its popular EOS R5 camera, the EOS R5 C, which Canon said can shoot nonstop video in 8K at a 60p frame rate (or 4K at 120p), allowing for 4K cropping from 8K footage. It can also shoot 45-megapixel stills with a full-frame sensor, according to Canon, and has Bluetooth connectivity for downloading images. It’s available for preorder now and is expected to ship in April.
Roll out the welcome mat for the Ruggable X Keith Haring Collection
Pop art icon Keith Haring got his start on the street, so it only seems fitting that his art come full circle and return to street level — in this case in the form of rugs and doormats. Starting today, Haring’s colorful images are featured on Ruggable’s products in the collaborative Ruggable X Keith Haring Collection, which includes 15 rugs of various sizes and nine doormats. All rugs are machine-washable, according to Ruggable, and feature a two-piece rug system with cover and pad.
Car and Driver’s shifted into retail gear with a new 4K Dash Cam
Car and Driver magazine has introduced a new dash cam for car owners that features 4K recording in a 140-degree angle that the company said can make out license plates and faces, a 3-inch touchscreen and a magnetic mount. According to Car and Driver, its motion detection and parking sensor will automatically start recording if something hits your parked car or when it detects motion in front of your car.
Ongoing sales this week
We’ve compiled notable sales and deals from retailers and Select reader favorite categories.
- Todd Snyder will cut prices by up to 65 percent for select styles through Jan. 28.
- Alo Moves is taking 50 percent off its annual membership through February.
- Haand is taking off up to 45 percent for handmade pieces for its Seconds Sale.
- Anthropologie is reducing prices by 40 percent on select styles through Jan. 31.
- Jack Wolfskin will give you up to 40 percent off markdowns during its End of Season sale through Feb. 27.
- Madewell is taking 30 percent off sale styles through today.
- Lululemon’s high-rise tights are 30 percent off.
- Hurom juicers are 30 percent off through Jan. 30.
- Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 25 percent off storage and organization solutions through Jan. 30.
- Home Depot will charge 25 percent less for storage and organizing solutions during its Winter Storage Event through Feb. 27.
- Lifestraw is reducing the price of its home water-filter dispenser by 20 percent until Jan. 30.
- Cocobelle is offering 20 percent off full-priced sandals with the code LOVE20 until March 31.
- Courant is cutting prices by 20 percent sitewide through Feb. 14.
- W&P is taking 20 percent off all Porter products through Feb. 7
- SoulCycle’s at-home bike is $600 off until Jan. 31.
- Best Buy will sell you Molekule air purifier for $320 off and a 55-inch Sony Smart TV for $200 off.
- FightCamp is reducing the price of its Personal plan by over $200, and shoppers will also receive an extra pair of premium boxing gloves and free shipping.
- MYXfitness is offering $100 off its new MYX II Plus bike, plus free delivery and setup, with the code MYXHAPPY100.
