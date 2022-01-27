New & Notable from Canon, Ruggable and Car and Driver

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Even a pandemic can’t stop Rihanna.

The singer-turned-retail tycoon opened the first Savage X Fenty retail store this week in Las Vegas, meaning the many fans of the Barbadian’s beauty and fashion lines now have a physical storefront to browse — and locations in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Houston are soon to follow. (If you can’t make it to Vegas, you can always shop online for her most popular skin products.)

Home improvement store Lowe's is making some improvements, too. Today, the retailer announced that it's partnering with Petco to house the pet retailer inside some of its locations. The retailers said that customers will be able to purchase pet supplies and even visit a veterinarian within select Lowe's stores in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina as part of the test run.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that, in March, it could initiate the first of a series of interest rate hikes for 2022, which could affect household budgets. This is likely largely in part to a historically successful 2021: According to a survey of economists from Reuters, GDP growth in Q4 2021 likely increased at an annual rate of 5.5 percent, contributing to the strongest growth the U.S. economy has seen since 1984.

No matter how good a deal you got on a new buy, it’s up to you to keep it clean. One Select staffer’s favorite eco-friendly cleaning products could help you do just that, or you can just brew yourself a cuppa from an affordable coffee maker and watch your affordable smart TV.

New from Canon, Ruggable and Car and Driver

Here are new products we think you’ll want to know about.

Snap this: The new Canon EOS R5 C Camera

Canon is launching a video-heavy, multimedia-friendly version of its popular EOS R5 camera, the EOS R5 C, which Canon said can shoot nonstop video in 8K at a 60p frame rate (or 4K at 120p), allowing for 4K cropping from 8K footage. It can also shoot 45-megapixel stills with a full-frame sensor, according to Canon, and has Bluetooth connectivity for downloading images. It’s available for preorder now and is expected to ship in April.

Roll out the welcome mat for the Ruggable X Keith Haring Collection

Pop art icon Keith Haring got his start on the street, so it only seems fitting that his art come full circle and return to street level — in this case in the form of rugs and doormats. Starting today, Haring’s colorful images are featured on Ruggable’s products in the collaborative Ruggable X Keith Haring Collection, which includes 15 rugs of various sizes and nine doormats. All rugs are machine-washable, according to Ruggable, and feature a two-piece rug system with cover and pad.

Car and Driver’s shifted into retail gear with a new 4K Dash Cam

Car and Driver magazine has introduced a new dash cam for car owners that features 4K recording in a 140-degree angle that the company said can make out license plates and faces, a 3-inch touchscreen and a magnetic mount. According to Car and Driver, its motion detection and parking sensor will automatically start recording if something hits your parked car or when it detects motion in front of your car.

Ongoing sales this week

We’ve compiled notable sales and deals from retailers and Select reader favorite categories.

