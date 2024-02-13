Nordstrom may be known for its annual anniversary and half-yearly sales, but insiders know that the deals don’t stop there. Currently, the retailer is having a winter sale, and several deals can be found across categories. You can find discounts on knife sets, pots and pans and bedding. There are also sales on beauty products, apparel, shoes and more. While some of the deals are not super notable, you can still find items for as low as 55 percent off depending on what you are looking for (and depending on color and size). The sale ends on February 20, so shop before your favorites are gone.

Below, we have highlighted deals being offered during Nordstrom’s winter sale. We focused on popular product categories amongst NBC Select and products from reader- and editor-favorite brands.

Best deals during Nordstrom’s winter sale

We rounded up the best deals at Nordstrom that Select readers have shown an interest in or that are from respected brands we’ve featured previously.

Home and kitchen: Up to 60% off

If you are in the market for a new piece of checked luggage, this spinner bag is currently 30% off. It has a hard shell, a telescopic handle and four wheels. You'll find a removable wet pocket, shoe pockets and a large compression pad to help you fit as much as possible, according to the brand. This bag also has an expansion zipper that adds two inches of depth. This suitcase also has high ratings, with a 4.8-star average rating from over 500 reviews.

Give your at-home bar an upgrade with this cocktail shaker. The shaker is made from stainless steel and is vacuum insulated for a tight seal as you shake your drink. The cap also doubles as a measuring cup. This shaker comes in three colors, all discounted to varying degrees — the gunmetal black is currently discounted deepest, but it also comes in stainless steel and copper.

Parachute’s Cloud Cotton robe earned an NBC Select Bed and Bath Award in 2023, and the brand is also known for its bedding. Their linen duvet in Fawn (a taupe shade) has a 4.1-star average from over 1,100 reviews on Nordstrom and is currently 40% off. The linen is light, airy and soft, according to the brand. Inside, twill ties in each corner keep your comforter in place.

Pretty and functional, this ash wood cutting board has an intentionally imperfect round shape that measures 14.6 inches in width. It has a small handle and can be used to cut vegetables and other items or to display and serve charcuterie. This cutting board should be hand-washed only.

Le Creuset is known for its dutch ovens, but also makes various other kitchen items — like these bowls. The set has small, medium, and large stainless steel mixing bowl, each with a BPA-free silicone lid. The bottom of each bowl is also lined with silicone to prevent them from slipping and sliding around as you mix things.

Apparel, accessories and shoes: Up to 55% off

Keep it cozy with this fleece robe from Ugg. Two colors of this robe are currently on sale at Nordstrom — leopard and nimbus. The robe comes in women’s sizes XS through XL and hits at mid-calf on most people. It has two front pockets and a removable belt.

The cocoa shade of this slip dress is currently 48% off during Nordstrom’s winter sale. The dress is made from a blend of polyamide and spandex and has a square neckline and adjustable straps. It’s available in up to a size 2X.

This bestselling style from Hanky Panky fits high on the waist and is made from stretchy cotton lace. This set of five thongs is one size fits most and will work on people who wear between four and 14 pants. The underwear should be hand-washed and laid flat to dry.

This pullover has a half-zip and Adidas’ iconic three stripes down each sleeve. It is made from a cotton-polyester blend in men’s sizes small through XXL. It has ribbed cuffs and a collar that can be turned up or down. This pullover is machine washable and should be tumbled dry on low.

This tee is made from moisture-wicking fabric and can be worn for a workout or everyday outings. It comes in various colors, but the shade on sale is autumn heather, a coppery orange shade. It has an athletic fit, meaning it is cut closer to the body and can be machine-washed.

If you are in the market for new walking shoes, Nordstrom has a number on sale. This pair from Nike in the guava ice/summit white is currently 30% off. According to the brand, the shoe has a foam sole to distribute your weight evenly and a stretchy upper for a comfortable fit. There is also a foam collar to keep your shoe in place and secure on your foot as you move.

These slippers can be worn indoors or outdoors. They have a rubber sole for traction and are covered in water-resistant fabric. According to the brand, a collapsible heel allows you to slip in and out of them easily and they are insulated to keep feet warm during cold winter months. These slippers have a 4.8-star average from over 2,190 reviews on Nordstrom.

Beauty and wellness: Up to 50% off

Blow dryer brushes are popular because they expedite styling and give you voluminous waves. We’ve covered this specific blow dryer brush from Shark before, when NBC Select staffers tested it. The heated comb straightener and smoother has three preset air temperature settings and one heat setting you can use on dry or wet hair. When using it on wet hair, Shark recommends that your hair is nearly 70% dry and 30% wet for the best results.

In our guide to squalane, experts told us this beauty ingredient can moisturize skin and deliver anti-inflammatory benefits. This squalane oil from Indie Lee comes in two sizes — .5 ounces and 1 ounce — 25% off. It’s made of 100% squalane and the brand is vegan and cruelty-free, according to the brand.

This coconut wax candle is hand-poured into an 18-ounce etched glass jar with a matching lid. The Jasmine Midnight Blooms scent is 20% off and has a top note of jasmine, a middle note of tuberose and a base of moonflower and dune grass. It has approximately 100 hours of burn time, according to the brand.

According to experts, vitamin C serums can treat hyperpigmentation and prevent visible signs of aging. This serum has a 4.4-star average from over 320 reviews on Amazon. Along with brightening vitamin C, this oil-free serum also contains hydrating squalane. This serum is best applied after cleansing but before moisturizing and it can be used morning or night, according to the brand.

This set comes with three travel-sized hair products. Hot Toddy is a lightweight spray that protects dry hair from heat styling, Final Call is a finishing spray that can tame frizz and Detox Original is a dry shampoo that helps soak up oil on hair between washes, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle.

