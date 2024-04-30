If you exercise regularly or do a lot of weight training, then you likely have a muscle recovery routine. That’s because taking care of spent muscles after a workout reduces inflammation and improves flexibility. A massage gun is a great tool to help you do so.

Currently, Therabody’s percussive massage gun, the Theragun Sense, — an NBC Select staff favorite — is currently 20% off on the brand’s site right now.

Therabody specializes in exercise recovery gear, such as massage guns, microcurrent devices, compression sleeves and cupping therapy devices. The Theragun Sense is one of Therabody’s bestselling products and is an NBC Select Wellness Award for best massage gun. The device usually retails for $300, but it’s marked down to $239 for a limited time.

The Theragun Sense, which comes with four foam attachments to target different muscle areas, can help with various parts of the recovery process including relieving pain, stiffness and tension in muscles, as well as reducing stress and improving both sleep and mobility, according to the brand. The massage gun, which has five massage speeds and an ergonomic handle that makes holding it comfortable, connects to the brand’s companion app to give you personalized routines and show you the gun’s speed and force, according to Therabody.

NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez uses it and loves how thorough yet gentle it is, especially on sensitive muscles. “The best part is that it can connect to my phone,” she says. “So after working out, I can go to the app and it will sync up with my massage gun and tell me exactly what attachment to use and the best way for me to recover.”

Aside from the Theragun, Therabody is also discounting some of its other products including its LED facial massage and light therapy device, microcurrent facial device and hot and cold rings.

In addition to massage guns, exercise recovery devices like foam rollers and compression sleeves also help put muscles at ease and make post-workout relaxation possible. For more coverage of NBC Select’s exercise gear, check out our guides on the best running shoes for women, how to choose an indoor cycling bike and the best folding treadmills.

