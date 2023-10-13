Holiday shopping season is in full swing and as Amazon’s fall Prime Day comes to a close, we’ve gathered ongoing sales on hair care, bedding, travel and more from other top-rated retailers. Below are some of this week’s best deals and they include items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Spanx: Take up to 50% off select styles during the 24-hour flash sale

Spanx, a Select Wellness Awards winner, makes some of our favorite fitness apparel for people who want form-fitting pieces that aren’t restrictive. These black joggers are made with a smoothing ponte fabric and a pull-on waist without zippers or buttons for a flattering and relaxed fit, according to the brand. The machine washable pants also have front and back pockets, and a cuffed hem, so you can dress them up or down, depending on your mood.

Ulta: Up to 50% off hair care products during the Gorgeous Hair Event

Briogeo is a Select favorite, and we know from experience that its Don’t Despair, Repair line works well with any and all hair types. This sulfate-free shampoo hydrates and nourishes hair while strengthening your strands against future damage, according to the brand. Ingredients like B vitamins and panthenol improve and restore your hair’s texture and moisture retention levels, while algae extract protects your scalp from free radicals. I love using this shampoo during the drier winter months to give my hair a moisture boost — it comes in 16 oz and 33.8 oz sizes, and is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Kitsch: Take 20-40% off site-wide during the Friends & Family Sale with code BIGDEAL20

This Select Bed and Bath award-winning pillowcase is made of a cooling satin that prevents hair breakage, frizz and general damage while you sleep, according to experts on thinning hair. As someone who prefers the cool side of the pillow, NBC Select reporter Bianca Alvarez loves that she never has to move or flip her pillow when using this case — Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider loves that it stays soft after machine washing, and comes with a zipper instead of a flap. The pillow is available in two sizes (standard/queen and king) and 19 different hues, and can also be purchased as a single or in bundles of two or four.

Buffy: Save up to 40% off on award-winning bedding

Buffy makes some of our favorite pillows and sleep products, and this comforter is one of the year’s best. It’s hypoallergenic and machine-washable, and made of moisture-absorbing TENCEL eucalyptus lyocell, according to the brand. This makes the comforter a solid choice for all kinds of sleepers — the eucalyptus keeps the wearer cool, while the recycled fiber interior is both breathable and soft for maximum comfort. It’s also BPA-free and available in twin/twin XL, full/queen and king/California king sizes.

Casper: Save up to 25% off best selling mattresses and up to 50% off site-wide

This five-layer mattress contains soft foam and cooling gel for increased temperature regulation, and is designed with ergonomic zones in mind to target areas of the body that may need more support, according to the brand. It’s a hybrid mattress, meaning it combines the benefits of both memory foam and spring mattresses by encasing springs within the foam to feel supportive without sinking. The mattress comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king, and also includes a ten-year limited warranty.

Cozy Earth: Save up to 30% off bedding and loungewear during the Cozy Days Extended Sale

Select staffers who tried these bamboo sheets for the Select Wellness Awards find them highly effective for staying cool throughout the night. “I’m a very hot sleeper,” says Select updates editor Mili Godio, “and they’re the most cooling ones I’ve tried. They’re also super soft and lightweight without feeling like I’m slipping around.” The set includes one fitted sheet, one top sheet and two pillowcases in 13 different colors and a range of sizes, from twin to split king.

Calpak: Save up to 60% off site-wide during the Anniversary Sale

Calpak is celebrating its 34th birthday with a site-wide sale on a variety of travel essentials. This stylish and spacious faux leather backpack has a back compartment for holding a laptop up to 15 inches, a luggage trolley sleeve and multiple interior pockets for storing other small essentials. Select SEO editor Nikki Brown uses her charcoal grey one everyday and loves its durability. “It complements most of my outfits or coats while looking close to new after years of use,” she says.

