Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has come and gone and we're taking a look at the most purchased products by Shopping readers during the sales event. Throughout Prime Day, which Amazon created in 2015, we covered categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. We also saw reader interest in the best deals under $50 and the best deals under $100, as well as in air purifiers, Apple products and TVs. Prime Day has grown so big that several other retailers also hosted their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond, which experts warned us about in our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day.

To give you an idea of where the most popular sales reigned supreme, we list below the 14 most purchased products we covered.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.