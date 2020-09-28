Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

About three years ago, I decided I was done with underwire bras. I didn’t want to deal with the discomfort and pain anymore — the stabbing of underwire. It felt as though every time I wore one, I was just waiting to get home, eager for the relief of finally taking it off. So I got rid of most of my underwire bras, keeping a few on hand for certain occasions where they might be necessary, such as professional settings. Although it was freeing to be rid of them, I did miss the support they provided at times and anytime I did find myself having to wear one, I wished there was a more comfortable alternative.

All this time I’ve spent at home for the past six months given the coronavirus pandemic has driven me to try new things, as I’m sure has been the case for many people: I’ve changed up my skincare routine, explored new hobbies or revisited old ones and, for the first time in over five years, bought an underwire bra. What drove me to do this in a time when I needed a bra less than ever? Simply put, the catalyst was an Instagram ad for the brand CUUP. I’m an impulsive shopper so it doesn’t take much persuasion to get me to try something new — while sometimes a risky move, I’m very glad I grabbed this chance and bought this bra.

When I tried CUUP, I opted for their Balconette design in Espresso. With its architectural silhouette, you don’t have to sacrifice that lingerie look with the practicality of everyday use. That ‘sexy’ feel is something I never really found in my other underwire bras and was another reason I hated wearing them. The sheer power mesh fabric is lightweight and feels as though you’re wearing nothing at all, which is how I prefer my bras. Over 1,000 reviewers left this bra a 4.6-star average rating, too.

The brand states this design will support all CUUP sizes, but may be particularly beneficial to those with bottom-heavy breasts. It comes in six additional colors: Black, Blush, Taupe, Leopard, Salt and Ink, as well as two seasonal colors: Citrine for summer and Moss for fall.

I never thought I could spend all day in a bra and not even notice it was there, this level of comfort a result of the brand’s specific build.

For starters, they use flexiwire that is meant to move with you to prevent that poking, stabbing pain you get from most underwires.

that is meant to move with you to prevent that poking, stabbing pain you get from most underwires. The bras are made from either mesh or microfiber fabric , allowing for the brand’s unlined design and providing support by hugging your body.

, allowing for the brand’s unlined design and providing support by hugging your body. When I wear my CUUP bra, I feel as though it completely blends with my body: CUUP has designed their own sizing system based off of real women’s bodies and includes 40 sizes , from A to H.

, from A to H. If you’re unsure what size is best for you, you can schedule a fitting over video chat with a so-called CUUP fit therapist, or in-person at their SoHo office if you live in New York City.

All of these factors go into giving CUUP bras their amazingly comfortable feel and elegant, sexy design.

Other CUUP apparel to consider

CUUP has four other bra designs available, as well as four styles of underwear. Here’s what to know.

This bra style is meant to give you the same look as a bralette but, instead of being made from lace or cotton, it’s made from CUUP’s power mesh fabric for a more sturdy feel. The deep V neckline makes it easy to conceal and wear with just about anything. The brand recommends this style for rounder boob shapes. Over 850 reviewers gave it a 4.6-star average rating and it comes in seven colors; Black, Blush, Taupe, Leopard, Espresso, Salt and Ink, as well as two seasonal colors Citrine for summer and Moss for fall.

This bra differs from The Balconette and The Plunge because it is made with an opaque microfiber fabric rather than see-through mesh. The Scoop has a lower neckline and a rounded, ballet-inspired back for additional support and comfort. Over 750 reviewers gave it a 4.6-star average rating. It comes in seven colors: Black, Blush, Taupe, Clay, Espresso, Moss and Ink.

I also purchased a matching pair of The Brief underwear in Espresso and I absolutely love them. They feel so smooth against my skin and are perfect for outfits where you’re looking to avoid lines from coming through. The mid-rise brief has an antimicrobial bamboo lining that wicks moisture to keep you feeling comfortable, too. And the underwear boasts a 4.8-star average rating from several dozen reviewers. It comes in two additional colors: Black and Taupe.

If you’re looking for a more vintage look in your underwear, I’d recommend CUUP’s high-waisted style. The high-rise design is meant to be flattering to your curves and has the waistband hit right at your belly button. It has the same antimicrobial bamboo lining and ultra-soft modal fabric that feels as light against the skin as The Brief. More than 130 reviewers gave it a 4.8-star average rating. It comes in ten colors including: Black, Clay, Blush, Salt, Leopard, Moss, Citrine, Espresso, Taupe and Ink.

