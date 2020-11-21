Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It’s officially the best time of year for savings as shoppers ramp up their online orders for everyone on their gift lists. With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the 2020 holiday season into new territory, it’s also forcing people to rethink their holiday shopping plans. Instead of cramming into stores, many are opting to stay home and do all of their gift buying online while taking advantage of extended sales, among them Cyber Monday on Nov. 30. While you’re scrolling through early Black Friday deals from big retailers — including Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Wayfair and Target, among others — remember you aren’t limited to just major savings on that day. On Cyber Monday, you'll have the opportunity to check out sales on thousands of products whose discounts will either extend or grow steeper from Black Friday or whose deals will be completely new. Whether you’re hoping to get a head start on all of your holiday shopping or get it done by Cyber Monday to avoid any potential shipping delays, we’ve compiled what we believe to be the most noteworthy sales across NBC News Shopping reader favorite brands. While some sales have already started, there are many more to come. Check back through Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend as we’ll be keeping things updated with new additions.

SKIP AHEAD: Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is on Nov. 30, the first Monday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday every year.

What is Cyber Monday?

Historically, Black Friday was a store-centric retail sales holiday, with consumers braving jam-packed aisles and waiting in long lines to nab doorbusters, explained Jessica Young, senior research analyst, Digital Commerce 360. Cyber Monday is a more recent phenomenon that in the past has been aimed at competing with Black Friday’s in-store promotions.

“Cyber Monday soon became the most lucrative online shopping day of the year in the U.S,” she said. “But every year, retail chains have extended more Black Friday sales to consumers buying online, and a greater share of seasonal dollars are spent on ecommerce sites, which has blurred the lines between the retail holidays that previously targeted two distinct channels.”

This alternative to brick-and-mortar crowds was also traditionally different from Black Friday in the types of sales offered. In years past, Cyber Monday has been more about technology deals while Black Friday was more focused on fashion, explained Marshal Cohen, the chief industry advisor of The NPD Group.

“But not this year — tech and home will be the big play on both counts,” he said. That’s because “the virus has also changed what we spend our money on – it is less about experiential and more about tangible items with a focus on healthier living, working from home, schooling from home and entertaining in the home.”

Best Cyber Monday sales

Although both days have had notable online deals in recent years, Cyber Monday outperforms Black Friday in terms of digital revenue, according to Young, with shoppers spending as much as 37 percent more on Cyber Monday than Black Friday since 2014. “That’s partly because discounts have been a bit deeper on Cyber Monday,” she said. “But also because consumers are able to focus more on comparison shopping and gift buying when stuck at an office computer for a large block of time on Monday versus a busy Friday off.” And it doesn’t look like this year will disappoint.

“Cyber Monday still appears to be the most popular shopping day heading into the 2020 season,” she added. “More than half of consumers — 53 percent — plan to shop online this year.”

Best clothing and accessory sales

Below are Cyber Monday discounts on clothes and apparel that are either live now or will be live in them coming week.

Old Navy’s Cyber Monday deals will last an entire week with 50 percent off everything for the entire family from Tuesday, Nov. 23 and through Monday, Nov. 30, when there’ll be additional markdowns.

Cyber Monday deals will last an entire week with everything for the entire family from Tuesday, Nov. 23 and through Monday, Nov. 30, when there’ll be additional markdowns. Eddie Baue r is taking 50 percent off virtually sitewide through Dec. 6.

r is taking virtually sitewide through Dec. 6. Athleta is offering 20 percent off select products through Cyber Monday.

is offering select products through Cyber Monday. Gap is offering 50 percent off sitewide, as well as free shipping from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

is offering sitewide, as well as free shipping from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. Express is offering 50 percent off sitewide, as well as free shipping and doorbusters.

is offering sitewide, as well as free shipping and doorbusters. Italist is offering up to 60 percent off in-season designer styles.

is offering up to in-season designer styles. Banana Republic is offering up to 75 percent off sitewide from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

is offering up to sitewide from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. Bold Dots is offering 30 percent off sitewide and free 2-day shipping with code BLACKFRIDAY

is offering sitewide and free 2-day shipping with code BLACKFRIDAY Zero Halliburton is offering up to 30 percent off select items.

Best home sales

Below are Cyber Monday discounts on home and bathroom goods, as well as bedding and furniture that are either live now or will be live in them coming week.

Allswell is offering 25 percent off nearly everything with code TURKEY25. Following Cyber Monday, most mattresses and everything else — excluding bed frames and mattress toppers — will be up to 25 percent off with code HOME4HOLIDAYS until Dec. 22.

is offering nearly everything with code TURKEY25. Following Cyber Monday, most mattresses and everything else — excluding bed frames and mattress toppers — will be up to with code HOME4HOLIDAYS until Dec. 22. Bed Bath & Beyond will be offering $100 My Funds Rewards (a gift card valid for 30 days) for every $300 spent

will be offering $100 My Funds Rewards (a gift card valid for 30 days) for every $300 spent Wayfair will be offering up to 80 percent off — everything ships for free. There will also be limited time flash deals running through Dec. 1.

will be offering up to — everything ships for free. There will also be limited time flash deals running through Dec. 1. Wüsthof will offer 50 percent off the Classic 5-Inch Hollow Edge Nakiri on Cyber Monday

will offer the Classic 5-Inch Hollow Edge Nakiri on Cyber Monday Man Crates will offer 20 percent off orders of $149 and above, as well as “mega deals” on Cyber Monday.

will offer orders of $149 and above, as well as “mega deals” on Cyber Monday. Calphalon will offer up to $170 off select sets

Best shoe sales

Below are Cyber Monday discounts on shoes and boots that are either live now or will be live in them coming week.

Aerosoles is offering up to 50 percent off all boots

is offering up to all boots TOMS is offering up to 60 percent off select products and 35 percent off your entire purchase with code THANKFUL.

Best beauty sales

Below are Cyber Monday discounts on skin care and beauty products that are either live now or will be live in them coming week.

skyn ICELAND is offering 20 percent off sitewide now and will offer 30 percent off sitewide and Detox Kit GWP with $100.

is offering sitewide now and will offer sitewide and Detox Kit GWP with $100. Mila Moursi is offering up to 70 percent off online.

is offering up to online. Olikalife is offering 30 percent off all starter sets and 20 percent off on Amazon until December 1.

is offering all starter sets and on Amazon until December 1. IT Cosmetics is offering 25 percent off your entire order with code CELEBRATE25, along with $10 Superhero Mascara.

Best tech sales

Below are Cyber Monday discounts on tech that are either live now or will be live in them coming week.

Best Cyber Monday deals to shop

To give you an idea of what will be on sale come Cyber Monday, we compiled some standout deals to consider shopping, with more brand-wide sales listed below.

While removing up to 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens, this 3-in-1 model works as a purifier, heater and fan to meet your year-round needs. The oscillating model features a fully sealed HEPA and activated carbon filter to capture small allergens and bacteria and has a night mode for quiet purification. It also comes with a two-year limited manufacturer's warranty.

Upgrade your or a loved one’s experience binging shows and movies while saving $120 for a limited time on this smart TV. This 4K model boasts four times the pixels of full HD for enhanced clarity. In addition to voice remote technology, it also offers a customizable home screen that gives quick access to apps with 700,000 streaming movies and shows.

This 10-piece cookware set is over 50 percent off in honor of the holiday season and will easily brighten up any kitchen. The non-stick aluminum set is dishwasher safe and includes four lids, two saucepans, two skillets, a saute pan and a dutch oven. Each piece has three layers of non-stick coating for long-term durability and is oven safe to accommodate diverse recipes and needs.

Whether you’re working or learning from home, an upgraded desk chair may be exactly what your space needs for a 2021 refresh. Bring both comfort and style to your work area with this upholstered swivel task chair in “mermaid blue” fabric. With adjustable height, chrome base and five wheels, this seating option gives convenience with a modern feel.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Looking for the perfect gift? Check out the Shop TODAY Holiday Plaza.