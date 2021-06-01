Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day wrapped on May 31, but there are still ongoing Memorial Day tech sales on Apple products at Shopping reader favorite retailers like Target, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Tech stores like B&H andAdorama are offering discounts on Apple gadgets, too. To help you save on Apple products for personal tech upgrades or early Father’s Day gift ideas, we found the best ongoing Apple and Beats by Dre sales taking place right now on headphones, earbuds, laptops, tablets and more.

Best Apple sales right now by retailers

Retailers selling Apple products tend to cut prices on Apple products much more frequently than Apple itself does. These aren’t necessarily the best deals as each sale carries multiple discounts, but this will give you an idea of which retailers are carrying your preferred Apple product at a discount right now.

Adorama is offering discounts on select Apple products right now.

Save on new Apple and Beats by Dre products during Amazon’s Memorial Day sale extension event.

Best Buy is offering discounts on Apple products during its extended Memorial Day sale.

B&H is offering discounts on nine Apple products.

Target is offering a variety of deals on both Apple and Beats by Dre products.

Up to 20 percent off select Beats by Dre headphones and earbuds Up to 20 percent off Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

Walmart is offering Memorial Day deals on Apple products.

Best Apple deals right now

These Apple products are still seeing price cuts from extended Memorial Day sales right now.

This is the lowest price the iPad Air has reached since Valentine’s Day, according to Honey. Tech expert Whitson Gordon argued the iPad is the only tablet worth buying and this device boasts a 4.9-star average rating from more than 11,400 reviews on Amazon. The iPad Air weighs 1 pound and is compact enough to fit into your work bag or backpack. Apple's latest iPad Air equips a 12-megapixel camera and HD camera video resolution so you can record your memories or relaxing sceneries during your socially distant walks.

After Memorial Day wrapped, so did the majority of the deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 — at Walmart, the sale price increased from $329 over the weekend to $349 today, according to Honey. However, the current $50 discount at Walmart is still noteworthy, as the Apple Watch 6 is selling for full-price at Target, Amazon and Best Buy. You can customize the look of your Apple Watch 6 with three case materials and eight case finishes, ranging from Red to Space Gray.The Apple Watch 6 boasts a 4.9-star average rating from more than 6,020 reviews on Best Buy.

This is the lowest price the Apple AirPods have been on Amazon since May 9, according to Honey. The Shopping reader favorite earbuds boast a 4.8-star average rating from more than 386,100 reviews on Amazon. AStephanie Mansour, a fitness expert and personal trainer, considers her pair the "best pair of earbuds I've ever used" and noted they stay in place for her during workouts. Gordon dubbed these true wireless active noise cancelling gadgets as the best wireless earbuds for Apple users.

According to Honey, the price of this MacBook Pro has remained steady on Amazon since May 9. However, most 13-inch models are currently only $100 off at Best Buy compared to the $170 savings on Amazon. If you’re looking to save on a new Apple laptop, now might be time to take advantage of this discount before post-Memorial Day Apple sales disappear. Beyond the Touch Bar, Touch ID and up to 10 hours of battery life, the 2020 MacBook Pro also sports a retina screen with True Tone technology, meaning it can sense ambient light to adjust your screen's brightness and color automatically. The 13-inch MacBook Pro recieved a 4.7-star average rating from 170 reviews on Amazon.

This is the lowest price the Solo Pro headphones dropped down to in a 120-day period, according to Honey. Shopping readers have shown a keen interest in Beats by Dre, and the wireless Solo Pro sports cushiony earpads and offer up to 40 hours of continuous use. Active noise cancellation technology blocks out ambient noise, which is especially helpful when there’s construction outside and you’re working from home or traveling this summer. In 10 minutes, you can boost up the battery life for up to three hours of use, to boot. These over-the-ear headphones earned a 4.7-star average rating from 2,880 reviews on Amazon.

