Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nordstrom is currently hosting its Anniversary Sale, offering shoppers low prices on fashion, home and beauty items in stores and online through Aug. 30. Fashion brands featured include Ugg, Madewell and Adidas, plus home and beauty brands like Anthropologie Home and Clinique. The sale has clothing to get kids ready for back-to-school, fall fashion must-haves like coats and boots and beauty items from skincare to haircare. Since Nordstrom cardholders and members of the Nordy Club had early access to the sale, some products have already sold out. But there are still plenty of items to peruse, from activewear to bedding.

To help you make the most of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we compiled information about the event, notable items and featured brands. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

IN THIS ARTICLE Items on sale | What to buy on sale | Daily deals | Women's fashion | Men's fashion | Kid's fashion and accessories | Home goods and kitchenware | Beauty

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: What items are on sale?

Items discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are not from the clearance section. They’re new arrivals or best-selling products from top brands like Kate Spade and Levi’s that are sold at sale prices for a limited time. Katie Roberts, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, said shoppers generally don't see discounts on the items offered during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale until at least October. Because of this, Roberts said Nordstrom's sale essentially lets you get deals on seasonal clothing a few months ahead of time. Once the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends, prices go back up — after Aug. 30.

How to make the most of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Roberts recommends shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as early as you can so you have more to choose from. As the sale goes on, Roberts says some items will sell out and popular sizes will be the first to go.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is being held in stores and online. Nordstrom has implemented contactless curbside pickup at its locations and many of its stores are open across the country for in-person shopping. Nordstrom suggests checking your local store’s hours before shopping, as some may have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stores have implemented a number of safety procedures as well, including requiring face coverings for customers and employees and social distancing. Nordstrom has also altered the fitting room experience and increased cleaning and sanitization during the pandemic.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals

In addition to already discounted items, Nordstrom is launching a new item each day of the public sale at 50 percent off. The items featured in daily deals will not be available to shop until their respective dates, so Nordstrom recommends downloading the Nordstrom App and turning on push notifications to know when a daily deal goes live. Nordstrom will also offer beauty daily deals to customers throughout the public sale.

Daily deals range from shoes to clothing, as well as items for men, women and children. The Daily Deals calendar is as follows:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Women’s fashion

Nordstrom

Women can get a head start on shopping for fall styles during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Steve Madden offers pointed toe booties in Black and Brown Leather, as well as Light Bone Croco and Turquoise Croco. Pair them with a pair of Levi’s jeans and a Free People sweater for a socially-distanced dinner with friends or a Maggy London Puff Sleeve Pleated Midi Dress and a Kate Spade tote if you're going into the office. If you’re looking to add to your athleisure wear, Nordstrom is selling Zella leggings, sports bras and other sportswear for low prices, as well as Nike and Asics sneakers.

Throw on this soft leather jacket to add an edgy touch to any outfit. The jacket features an asymmetrical closure that can be worn zipped or unzipped, as well as notched lapels and zip cuffs. This jacket comes in two colors: Black and Chatter Box, which is a burnt orange shade.

These jeans have a straight-leg cut and high waist, but fit loosely around legs. They can be paired with a form-fitting bodysuit or a flowy sweater, and have stylish rips near the knees. These jeans are made from non-stretch denim and have five pockets

This patterned, v-neck top transitions well from summer into fall. It features a pattern with playful dots and flowers, and it has a back keyhole with button-and-loop closure. The shirt is a bit shorter in the front, making it easy to show off your favorite trousers or jeans.

Make a statement with these over the knee boots by Steve Madden. They’re made from faux suede and have a chunky heel. Nordstrom says these boots tend to run small, so consider ordering up a half size.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Men’s fashion

Nordstrom

Before the summer is over, Nordstrom offers discounts on men’s pieces for the warmer months, from Ray-Ban sunglasses to Psycho Bunny swim trunks. There are also items for sale that can help you prepare for the fall, like a Patagonia puff jacket and Blondo waterproof chukka boots, which are great for commuting to work in the rain. Men can also purchase clothing for a more laid-back look, like Theory t-shirts, Madewell jeans and Adidas sneakers.

Wear this pullover on breezy summer nights or in the fall as the temperature begins to get colder. The pullover has a soft fleece interior to keep you warm, and it has a mesh-lined chest pocket to store cards, keys or your phone. This pullover comes in five colors: Black, Bleached Stone/Pale Khaki, Industrial Green, New Navy and Nickel/Forge Grey.

These jeans feature a light blue wash and are made from sanded distressed cotton denim. They feature ripped, threadbare knees, making the jeans casual and relaxed. The jeans have a skinny fit but taper below the knee for a narrow leg opening.

Whether you’re returning to the office or still working from home, this classic button-up shirt blends classy and casual. It’s made from stretchy nylon and spandex fabric and has a fine geometric print. The shirt is more fitted in style, and it’s machine washable.

Pair these low lace-to-toe sneakers with jeans, shorts and even dress pants. They are made from polished leather and feature a lightweight, cushioned sole that adds extra support while walking. These sneakers come in three colors: Black/Titanium, Dark Shadow/Magnet and Mahogany Leather.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Kids' fashion and accessories

Nordstrom

From baby sets to Ugg booties for kids of all ages, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has deals on boys and girls clothes. Jackets from The North Face allow parents to purchase fall essentials before the season begins. Basic pants and shirts will get kids ready for going back-to-school, either in-person or online. Fashion-forward kids will also love items like Treasure & Bond High Waist Leggins in camo print and Vineyard Vines button-down shirts. Nordstrom is selling a selection of strollers and car seats, too.

This stroller accommodates babies up to 50 pounds, so it can be purchased when children are first born and used for many months afterwards. It offers front- and rear-facing seat options, as well as folds flat, so it’s easy to store and travel with. The stroller also comes with a UPF 50+ canopy to protect kids from the sun.

This down jacket is reversible, allowing kids to change between wearing two different styles — one a solid color and the other two colors. The jacket is treated with a water-repellent finish, which keeps kids dry in the rain and snow. This jacket comes in two colors: Tnf Black/Shady Blue and Tnf Black/Graphite Grey, and is also available in a toddler-sized option.

Little girls get two great pieces with this set — a fleece sweatshirt and a pair of leggings that feature metallic gold hearts. The sweatshirt has back button closure, making it easy to take on and off, and the leggings have an elastic waist. The sweatshirt also featured a rib-trim around the wrists, neckline and along its bottom.

These high top sneakers feature a floral design along its sides, which compliment the black canvas that covers the front and back of the shoes. They’re lace-up, but they also have a back zip closure. These sneakers come in sizes for babies, toddlers, walkers, little kids and big kids.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Home goods and kitchen appliances

Nordstrom

Spending more time at home may have caused you to realize that you need new wine glasses, cutting boards or small appliances. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has it all, in addition to bedding, bath items and home decor. Anthropologie Home’s Faux Throw Blanket is a great piece to drape over your couch during the day and cozy up with at night, and it goes well with neutral accent pillows.

This set comes with two tumblers and two drink stones, so all you have to do is pour whiskey and enjoy. The rocking tumblers won't fall over, and they keep drinks at an angle that’s easy for sipping. The tumblers are dishwasher safe, but the drink stones need to be hand washed.

This retro electric kettle heats up water quickly, and is also a stylish small appliance to keep on your counter. It features a 360-degree swivel base and easy-to-read water level indicators. The kettle — which comes in Gold and Rose Gold — shuts off automatically when water reaches a boiling point, when the jug is lifted from the base or when it's empty.

This white bath set has a wrinkled texture and a matte finish. They’re made from ceramic and match bathrooms that feature a variety of colors and styles. The set comes with a lotion pump, soap dish, toothbrush holder and tumbler.

Curl up with this soft blanket on chilly fall evenings. It has a woven pattern and features pom poms along the perimeter. The blanket is machine washable, and looks great folded at the end of a bed or draped over a couch.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Beauty

Nordstrom

Bring the spa home to you with discounted skin care products and facial devices. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers customers beauty exclusives from brands like Mario Bedescu and Drybar, featuring items such as blow dryers and sunscreen. Makeup is also on sale, like lipstick sets from Giorgio Armani and Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder and Primer. There are also beauty items for men, like Jack Black moisturizer and cologne.

Keep your skin hydrated and moisturized while traveling with this set. It comes with four products: a Soy Face Cleanser, a Rose Face Mask, a Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask and a Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask. The products can be used together or individually depending on your skin’s needs.

This device removes dead skin cells, built-up debris and peach fuzz from your face. Doing so allows your skin care products to work more effectively. The device comes with a cleaner to apply before using the device, moisturizer to apply after using the device, a charger, and single-use Edges.

Protect your skin this summer by applying Coola’s water-resistant spray sunscreen. The sunscreen is made with antioxidant-rich organic ingredients like cucumber, algae and strawberry extracts. and red raspberry seed oil, and it's lightweight so your skin doesn't feel greasy after application. This set includes a regular and travel sized bottle of sunscreen, which has a tropical coconut scent.

This hair dryer weights less than one pound, so you can travel with it or even bring it to the gym. It dries your hair in less than 10 minutes and leaves hair shiny. The blow dryer has an EcoDrive motor that uses less energy than conventional dryers, too.

More shopping guide and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.