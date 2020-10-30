Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event kicks off today and runs through Nov. 9, offering shoppers substantial deals on thousands of highly-rated products. The retailer’s largest sale of the season is available to all three tiers of Beauty Insiders: Rouge, VIB and Insider. What time does the Sephora VIB sale start for you? Your level of membership determines when you may begin saving, as well as the discount you'll receive. Signing up for the insider program is free and members obtain points with their purchases, which then determine their status.

Rouge : 20 percent off starting Oct. 30

: 20 percent off starting VIB : 15 percent off starting Nov. 3

: 15 percent off starting Insider: 10 percent off starting Nov. 5

As part of the event, you’ll find notable deals on Sephora-exclusive brands, from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Milk Makeup to Huda Beauty, Drunk Elephant and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, the last having recently launched in early September. You’ll also find sales on reader-favorite brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Dyson and Olaplex. To activate your discount, use code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout before Nov. 9.

Best Sephora sales

To help you sort through the thousands of discounted products, we highlighted enticing sales across brands and product types.

Save up to 20 percent on skin care

Save up to 20 percent on hair care

Save up to 20 percent on cosmetics

Save up to 20 percent on fragrances, candles and home scents

Best Sephora deals

This Nécessaire body wash is what one associate editor uses as part of her body care routine. “There’s something instantly refreshing and spa-like about soaping up in a sandalwood-scented body wash,” Nicole Saunders wrote. The body wash includes Niacinamide to clean and balance your skin and is vegan and cruelty-free. It also comes in a few scents like Eucalyptus or Fragrance Free.

This Charlotte Tilbury lipstick is long-lasting and features a matte finish. It includes orchid extract to soothe your lips and 3D glow pigments, and smells a little bit like cocoa butter. It also includes a rectangular tip for easy application to line and fill your lips. Plus, you can find it in over 15 shades, such as Scarlet Spell, a limited-edition berry, and So 90’s, a nude-brown.

This device is the newest addition in the Foreo Luna lineup and offers the deepest clean. It removes sweat, dirt and oil, can help prevent future breakouts and you can get 650 uses from a single charge. Additionally, the device works in one minute and includes 16 pulsating intensities. According to the brand, the Luna 3 also features softer and longer touch points compared to the Luna 2. You can also find the Luna 3 in combination and sensitive skin options.

This Alpha-H nighttime treatment could be the newest addition to your bedtime routine. “This serum delivers two forms of retinol in a clean formula that contains a blend of emollient botanical oils that help maintain skin hydration and minimize potential skin irritation,” Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist previously told Shopping. The retinol serum can help improve signs of aging, large pores and uneven skin texture.

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner, air purifier or a blow dryer, recommended by celebrity hairstylists, Dyson may come to mind. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer features a sleek, futuristic design and comes with three magnetic attachments: a smoothing nozzle, diffuser and styling concentrator. It’s also equipped with three speed settings and four heat settings. “Not all hair is created equally and one of the things I love about the Dyson Supersonic is that it’s designed for different hair textures and styles,” wrote one Shopping writer.

This vegan and cruelty-free serum by The Ordinary contains 10 percent of azelaic acid, a skin care ingredient known to improve acne, rosacea and hyperpigmentation. “This formulation offers antioxidant protection, can help lighten hyperpigmentation and can help improve skin texture,” Hadley King, MD, board-certified dermatologist previously told NBC News Shopping. To use, you can apply it up to twice a day — once in the morning and once in the evening.

“There's no need to invest in a full set of silk sheets. The rest of your body won't benefit the way your hair and face will,” said Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. This gentle, queen-sized silk pillowcase is hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant. It can help prevent bedhead and sleep wrinkles. Plus, it comes in a dozen colors, including Rose Gold and Plum and you can pair it with a Slip Silk Sleepmask.

The Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 is a pH-balanced treatment that works to strengthen and restore your hair, and is a Shopping reader-favorite. You can apply the product weekly to all types of hair, including straight, wavy, coiled and more. You can also pair it with the Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo and No. 5 Conditioner.

