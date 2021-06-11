Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Father’s Day is almost here — this year, the holiday arrives on June 20 — and you might be searching for a gift for your hard-to-shop-for dad. If your dad likes to spend his time in the great outdoors — whether that’s grilling for a backyard barbecue or hiking along hills — it can be even harder to know what to get him. If fishing is one of his favorite activities to do on his days off, you can add rods, reels and more to his fishing collection — he’s sure to appreciate them on his next waterside adventure. Alongside any fishing-centric gift you give this Father’s Day, you could also consider something like sunscreen or a portable speaker for him to use while he’s waiting for his next catch. To help, these are great Father’s Day fishing gifts designed to give your dad or father figure an excuse to venture out to the lake, river or park.

Best Father’s Day fishing gifts

For Father’s Day, these are a few gift ideas to consider for the dad who loves to fish.

This grip can be operated with one hand and provides the user with a simple way to catch and release without harming the fish. It’s made with stainless steel and is designed for continued use in fresh or saltwater. The rubberized clamp fits around the jawbone of most fish species and won’t rub off the fish’s protective slime layer.

This tool is designed to snip a fishing line with a clean and smooth cut and it’s equipped with a spring-loaded retractable leash that attaches to a belt loop or boat. The stainless steel blades and heavy duty body are designed to resist rust over time.

These sustainably-built amphibious shoes are made of plastic bottles, corn and bamboo fibers that are all made of post-consumer materials. They have a flexible sole and a breathable mesh construction, making them a comfortable shoe for hours on the lake.

While this jacket is crafted for the fisherman, it can also generally work for rainy or windy weather. This lightweight jacket is designed to protect them from the elements without weighing them down. It has a waterproof nylon outer structure that’s stretchy enough to fit over a vest or chest pack and a full-coverage hood with an adjustable plastic cord lock.

To keep his eyes protected, these sunglasses are polarized, which helps reduce glare from reflective surfaces like water, one expert previously explained to us. On this pair, the polarization is designed to reduce 99 percent of visible glare from the water or ground. These are also mirrored and co-molded, for comfortable wear.

Best fishing lures

This colorful set includes 77 pieces of bait that fall into six categories — crank bait, topwater lures, plastic worms, soft fish bait and shrimp — and each one is made with plastic that’s designed for durability. The bait is meant for bass, trout and salmon. It’s a popular pick with Amazon shoppers as well, boasting an average 4.4-star rating over more than 2,400 reviews.

For the hands-on type of dad, this lure-making kit could be a fun and helpful project to do at home. The kit includes a measuring cup, three molds for shapes that resemble a crawdaddy, mudbug and worm, plastisol and other essentials needed to create lifelike bait to reel in the big ones. Inside, there are step-by-step instructions for designing (and for re-molding if he makes any mistakes) and deploying the lures.

Best fishing rods and reels

This all-purpose casting rod is suited for a variety of fishing techniques. The graphing construction makes for a lightweight body and the stainless steel guides with aluminum oxide inserts are designed to resist corrosion. The rod also has a double-locking reel seat and a rubberized cork handle for more precise control.

Available in multiple sizes from 1000 to 8000 (although some sizes have limited availability now), this high-range spinning reel is crafted to provide powerful drag without sacrificing smoothness. It’s designed for catching big saltwater game fish. The reel has five stainless steel ball bearings and an instant anti-reverse bearing that’s designed for effortless cranking.

Best fishing boats and fishing kayaks to gift

Fixed with two aluminum oars, this inflatable fishing boat is an option for those looking to ride rugged waters. It has multiple storage areas, including mesh pockets, drink holders and a rear storage rack. There's also a detachable fly patch that provides a way to easily access fishing gear.

This inflatable kayak is meant to be lightweight while still withstanding any abrasion. It comes with two removable skews for both deep and shallow water, along with a mounting bracket for GPS systems or fish finders. It includes two aluminum oars and a pump as well.

Made with a UV-protected polyethylene, this sit-on-top fishing kayak is designed to offer stability and durability when on the water. Your dad can secure paddles on the included paddlekeepers. It includes rod holders and luggage-style handles to make the kayak easier to carry around.

Best fishing tech

Your dad will be able to more easily find fish in the water with the Striker 4. It has a high-sensitivity GPS system that finds fish with a sonar transducer and features a built-in flasher and swivel mount that can attach to the side of a boat.

This handy tool helps fishers load reels without hassle thanks to its rotor, which easily attaches to the base of a rod. The graphite frame is meant to be lightweight while still providing strength for fishing trips that require much more power. It’s a popular pick on Amazon, earning an average 4.5-star rating over close to 6,400 reviews.

The No.1 bestselling portable Bluetooth speaker on Amazon, this affordable model boasts a 4.6-star rating with close to 142,000 reviews. It’s water-resistant, making it useful for anyone wanting to take their music along with them on an outdoor journey. It has a 100-foot wireless range and a Bluetooth 4.2 antenna design that is crafted to give you faster connection to your device. The speaker also offers a playtime of up to 14 hours.

This speaker is specifically designed for the rugged outdoors. It can withstand drops, water and other elements that come from daily outdoor use. Featuring over 40 hours of continuous battery life, the speaker could be a practical choice for those going on long weekend trips on the water. In addition to the speaker, the box also includes an internal dry storage compartment for keys, phones or other valuables your dad or father figure might need during their day out fishing.

This portable power station features a 240 watt-hour lithium ion battery pack, one AC outlet, two USB-A ports and one DC cart port. It’s designed to handle the outdoors and comes with an easy- to- carry handle. It boasts an average 4.8-star rating with over close to 7,600 reviews on Amazon.

Best personalized fishing gifts

This personalized fishing lure caddy is a one-of-a-kind gift that can house lures, baits and jigs in style. It has multiple internal pockets designed to eliminate tangling and a waxed-canvas exterior that gives the caddy durability.

This cooler is a fun way to upgrade any fishing trip. The bucket has a 19-quart capacity and is insulated to hold drinks, fish or anything that needs to be kept cool throughout the day. The bucket also doubles as a seat thanks to the hard plastic outer shell.

Best fishing subscription boxes

You can sign them up for a fishing subscription that is designed for newbies and season fishers alike. Each box includes over $80 of premium flies, essential fishing items, fun stickers and more. The box is shipped directly to your dad’s door every fifth of the month.

Whether you choose the regular subscription or the pro or elite versions, this subscription box is sure to be appreciated by your fish-loving dad. Included in each box is a variety of items including fishing-themed products, lures, tackle and more. You can also customize the boxes by different species of fish and opt for a monthly, three-month, six-month or yearly plan.

Best fishing bags and coolers

This quality cooler has extra-thick walls and permafrost insulation that are designed to keep ice solid for hours on end. It also includes a latch and hinge system that keep the lid sealed, a form-fitting barrier to keep heat out, double haul handles that make for easy transport and a vortex drain system that minimizes the hassle of cleaning. It has earned an average 4.8-star rating over more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

This backpack is designed for those who need to keep their fishing gear in order. It features an integrated LED light system for all-day fishing and is crafted with internal and external pockets to keep tools and devices safe throughout the fishing journey. It also includes a protective rain cover in case of temperamental weather.

Compact and durable, this multi-function performance backpack is designed with the active fisher in mind. The external material is crafted from a nylon-polyester blend and is coated in a durable water-repellent finish. It has a pocket to hold large fly boxes and interior storage pockets for smaller tools.

From camping to fishing, this cooler is meant to handle the outdoors with insulation that’s designed to keep ice cool for hours. It comes with a built-in bottle opener and slip-proof rubber feet. For a trip to the lake, your dad can put it right in the back of a boat. It boasts an average 4.6-star rating over more than 1,000 reviews.

