Regardless of the extent of your father figure’s comfort with the outdoors, they may have toyed with the idea of throwing on a pair of hiking shoes or experimenting with a new nature-centric hobby — especially during warmer months. This year, you can give them an extra push with a gift that’ll incentivize them to take on lakes, golf courses, trails or even the backyard. For the dad who wants to start close to home, a gas grill and grilling accessories may be good options. If they’d like to explore a new terrain, give them a hydrating backpack that will have them ready to tackle day-long journeys. To give you some more inspiration, we found multiple outdoor gifts for Father’s Day that will help them find time to get some fresh air.

Best Father’s Day fishing and hunting gifts

This inclusive fishing tools set includes a fish gripper and fishing pliers that can cut fishing line, crimp sleeves and remove hooks. The ergonomic handles on both tools will help keep them comfortable to use.

The lightweight Osprey duffel is made with double coated nylon and folds down for easy storage. The material is water-resistant and the brand says it’s easy to keep clean. If you want to gift them a backpack for day trips that will last for years and also serve them on trips abroad, this highly rated option is worth considering.

This tackle box is designed to carry around fishing gear, keeping it safe and organized. The bag includes two medium utility boxes and features an adjustable shoulder strap, exterior mesh pockets and a front organizer pocket for convenient access to supplies.

Best Father’s Day camping gifts

This fire starter from Plow & Hearth is easy to use in wood stoves, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, chimneys, campfires and more. Simply combine two of the all-natural fire sticks for an intense fire that burns quickly.

The bestselling LifeStraw water filter is a helpful tool for camping, traveling, hiking and more. Thanks to a micro filtration membrane, it’s able to filter parasites, micro-plastics and impurities out of your water as you sip through the top mouthpiece, according to the brand.

Crafted with blades, a can opener, a wire stripper, a toothpick and more, the Huntsman pocket knife can better prepare your dad for a trip in the wilderness. It sports 15 total functions and a lifetime warranty against any defects in material and workmanship.

A relatively affordable pick, the Coleman Sundome Tent is made from Coleman’s original WeatherTec system that includes polyester fabric, anti-wicking thread, webbing and inverted seams. The tent is water- and weather-resistant, and the brand claims that its sturdy frame can withstand winds as strong as 35 mph. The Sundome Tent sizes range from the smallest 2-person option to a large 6-person tent.

A cooler can be a good addition to dad’s camping trip to ensure he’s keeping drinks and food cool and spoil-free. This option by YETI has a capacity of up to 12 cans plus ice, according to the brand, and features ColdCell Insulation, a closed-cell foam that the brand says can keep things colder than traditional soft coolers. The outer fabric is also made from durable foam that’s water-resistant and can withstand most punctures and abrasions.

Best Father’s Day golf gifts

Preloaded with over 36,000 courses in more than 30 countries, the Phantom Golf GPS is a good resource for mapping and strategizing in a game of golf. It has an easy-to-read front that displays the hole number, par and length of the drive. It also comes with an included golf app with free access to 3D flyovers, hole layouts and course updates.

If they’re already exhausted from a long day of golfing, this ball retriever will make the game a bit less tasking. The 15-inch tool extends up to 45 inches and comes with a dual-zip head cover for safe storage.

To make dad’s golfing experience a little easier, this grab-and-go golf ball holder clips to the side of their golfing bag and acts as a ball dispenser — they can simply load them at the top and pull them out from the bottom as needed. It can fit up to three golf balls and can fit both carry and stand bags.

Practice makes perfect, so this putting mat may help improve their golf game on the course. It’s made with a fine nylon upper material and no-slip backing so that it doesn’t move around when they try to improve their putting tactics. It features a “zebra” zone that teaches them how to avoid falling short and 10 “feel” zones for different exercises.

Best Father’s Day patio gifts

Encourage your dad to enjoy a night by the bonfire with this folding camp chair from REI. It’s made from polyester ripstop fabric and features a steel tubing frame for durability. It also has versatile integrated cup holders on both armrests and side stash pockets to use for additional storage.

This versatile piece of patio furniture doubles as an outdoor table and a cooler to store your dad’s drinks of choice. It’s made from weather-resistant resin with a rattan-style finish that matches most patio furniture sets, and the lid elevates approximately 10 inches above the rim to use as a cocktail table. According to the brand, the cooler has a 7.5 gallon storage capacity that can hold up to 40 12-ounce cans with ice.

This four-piece outdoor patio set from Homall includes a single sofa, two chairs and a tempered-glass table, along with thick cushions for the seating pieces. The modern style can fit appropriately with most outdoor decor and it features a strong steel frame and weather-resistant wicker composition for peace of mind.

Best outdoor cooking gifts for Father’s Day

This 3-piece cookware set includes a skillet, griddle and roaster. Each product features a nonstick surface that’s rustproof and heat-resistant up to 660 degrees Fahrenheit. The perforated construction allows for fire to contact the food, giving meat, vegetables and more a smoky flavor.

This portable gas grill weighs 42.5 pounds and features two folding side tables and enough cooking space and power to prepare a meal for four, according to the brand. It has a heavy-duty cast-aluminum cook box that provides an even convection heat, while the cooking grates are porcelain-coated cast iron that’s rust-resistant and easy to clean.

Made from heavy-duty stainless steel, this Grillaholics grill basket allows your dad to grill veggies without using foil or risking them falling through the grill grates. It has an open-hole design that lets the vegetables get enough heat without burning to a crisp, and the durable stainless steel design can handle high heat without warping. It’s also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup afterwards.

In our guide to grilling thermometers, experts said this digital thermometer from Lavatools is one of the best overall due to its functionality and affordability. It features a compact design that’s easy to store, a fast and accurate reading time and a display that provides temperatures in both Fahrenheit and Celsius. The display also has a backlight that’ll turn on automatically if it’s dark, and the device shuts off automatically if not in use.

In our guide to grilling accessories, experts recommended the stainless steel Weber Wide as a good option for a wide head grilling spatula. “One thing I like about it is the wide head, making it easy to flip big fish or pizza,” Thinh Phan of BBQInProgress.com said. It features an ergonomic grip handle and an angled neck for better support and safely keeping hands and arms away from the heat.

Best Father’s Day outdoor apparel

The Capilene Cool Trail shirt is crafted with quick-drying and odor-controlling material that can be comfortably worn outdoors in hot weather. And in line with Patagonia’s commitment to sustainability, each shirt is made with at least 50 percent recycled content designed to be comfortable and breathable.

This packable, lightweight jacket is designed to protect against wind and rain without bulk or extra weight. It has a waterproof nylon outer structure, a full-coverage hood and is a good Father’s Day fishing gift if you’re looking to give them an apparel item.

This boot offers the brand’s Balanced Cushioning platform that positions the heel and forefoot at an equal distance from the ground, encouraging low-impact landing. It also has a toe box that lets your toes spread out naturally while allowing the big toe to remain in a straight position for stability. This option features rugged, grippy outsoles that do well on rocky terrain, plus over-the-ankle support. For colder weather, Altra also offers a waterproof version.

This stylish oversized watch from Fossil is water-resistant up to 165 feet, according to the brand, making it suitable for exercising and short periods of recreational swimming. The watch can be customized with a complimentary engraving at a Fossil store and the Black-plated stainless steel band can be swapped with any of the brand’s 24-millimeter watch straps. You can also choose from multiple colors and styles, including Silver and Smoke.

Best outdoor cycling gifts for Father’s Day

This strap-on saddle bag easily attaches to a bicycle seat to take essential items on the go. It’s made from impact-resistant mesh and features a reflective trim and a spot to hang a tail light for nighttime riding safety. While a Small size is also available, the Medium and Large sizes can expand for even more storage.

This bike pump has a hammer-style construction that is designed to make inflating tires a breeze. It has a durable, painted-steel barrel and base, an extra long pivot hose and a padded handle for comfort. The TwinHead DX pump head fits Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves, according to the brand.

One of the most highly rated bike helmets on Amazon, this Schwinn helmet has over 20 air vents, extra rear coverage and comes with a removable visor. It can also be adjusted using a dial on the back, and it comes in one standard size that fits riders with a head circumference of 58 to 62 centimeters. The helmet comes in over a dozen colors and designs, including Carbon, Grey and Green Camo.

Best gardening gifts for Father’s Day

Erin Benzakein, founder of Floret Flowers, told us in our guide to the best gardening tools that a soil knife is a versatile tool that can be used to divide perennial plants, open plastic bags and cut twine. This option from Nisaku also has a sharp wide blade, which can be useful for transplanting young plants and weeding.

This smart sprinkler controller allows for scheduling and monitoring of a household sprinkler system. It combines data from national weather stations to skip or increase scheduled waterings, potentially saving significant amounts on their utility bills.

This comprehensive gardening kit holds 14 tools in an environmentally friendly carrying case. Rakes, shovels, shears and more are included in the kit and each one is crafted with durable, rust-proof stainless steel.

