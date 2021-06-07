Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Last week, Amazon announced the dates for Prime Day 2021 — June 21 and 22 — which is the earliest time frame the sale has ever been held. The mega sales event is usually held in July, except in 2020 when coronavirus-adjacent issues forced Amazon to push it to October. Some reports claim the earlier June start date could be timed against the rescheduled 2021 Olympics and the projected July travel boom surrounding it. And retailers including Shopping reader favorites Walmart and Target have already announced sales to compete with Prime Day.

Walmart’s Deals for Days sale is set for June 20 to 23 Target’s Deal Days sale is slated for June 20 to 22

Beyond being ripe for sales, June is Pride month. A number of brands are debuting products to commemorate Pride month and give back to LGBTQIA+ organizations. For example, all proceeds from Alo Yoga’s Love is Love collection and Harry’s Pride Collection will be donated to the Trevor Project. Etsy also launched its Pride Shop, featuring editors’ picks of LGBTAIQ+ shops like If Pencils Could Talk, Project Qurls and Chiommani. Also on the shopping front, Instacart now delivers items from The Container Store nationwide after the program initially launched in Texas in early May.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Moving away from the kitchen for the first time, Instant — the makers of Instant Pot pressure cookers and air fryers — launched its own line of air purifiers. The company offers the Instant Large Air Purifier which cleans up to 388 square feet, as well as the Instant Small Air Purifier, which cleans up to 126 square feet — the brand said a medium-sized air purifier is coming soon, too. Instant claims its air purifiers remove 99.9 percent of the virus that causes Covid-19 from treated air, as well as bacteria and allergens. Purifiers are designed with a three-in-one filtration system (which includes a HEPA filter), as well as a sensor that monitors air quality and a day-to-night quiet mode. Instant Air Purifiers are available in two colors: Charcoal and Pearl.

Shark’s new air purifier features Clean Sense IQ technology to track air quality inside your home and auto-adjust its settings as conditions change. You can also control the air purifier with the included remote control, and view or change its settings using the control panel on the device. The air purifier has a six-fan airflow to evenly distribute airflow across the filter. It comes with a multi-layered anti-allergen HEPA filter that captures dust, dander, allergens and odors, as well as protects against household fumes like formaldehyde. Shark’s Air Purifier 6 is designed to use in areas up to 230 square feet.

VIZIO’s selection of 2022 4K Ultra HD TV models are updates to the brand’s P-, M-, V- and D-Series. They’re designed to boost brightness and colors on screen, and V-, M- and P-Series models come with the company’s first-ever Voice Remote. Most TV models also include a sleek new industrial design, and the MQ7 and all Q9 models 65” and above are designed with a height-adjustable base to accommodate a variety of VIZIO sound bars. When paired with select VIZIO sound bars, the base enables docking without the need for additional hardware. A number of VIZIO’s new TVs are already available, and more will start shipping throughout the summer.

Designed with the brand’s proprietary knit — which is made from sustainably-sourced eucalyptus tree fiber — Allbirds new Tree Pipers are a light and breathable take on its Wool Pipers. The shoes are available in men’s and women’s sizes, as well as three colors: Luna (Grey), Kaikoura White and Moonrise (Navy). The shoe’s midsole is made from Brazilian sugarcane to provide a contoured and bouncy feel, while the insole is layered with castor bean oil and Merino wool, making it moisture-wicking and odor-reducing. The shoelaces are composed of recycled water bottles, and the shoes are machine-washable.

Our Place — makers of the bestselling Always Pan — now sells a selection of knives and a cutting board. The brand launched three knives — the Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife — which come in four colors: Steam, Spice, Blue Salt and Char. The brand’s new cutting board is made from American black walnut wood and features a juice trench to hold liquid and avoid spills on your countertop. The knives can be purchased individually or as a set, and if you’re interested in purchasing all four new products, the Fully Prepped Bundle has you covered.

GoodSkin MD, P&G’s new skincare line, offers six products designed with hypoallergenic formulas for sensitive skin. Products range from Night and Rescue Cream to Smoothing Serum and Facial Cleanser, all of which work to improve skin resiliency, soothe stressed skin and reveal a healthier looking competition. Made to shield skin from sun damage, GoodSkin MD’s Facial Moisturizer provides SPF 15 protection and is made with Zinc Oxide, an anti-aging ingredient that also hydrates skin and strengthens its barrier. Additionally, the line’s Brightening Serum with Vitamin C contains niacinamide to help skin retain moisture.

Tuft & Needle recently added two furniture pieces to its selection: the Nook Nightstand and the Everywhere End Table. Both solid wood tables have a minimalist design and come in either Oak or Walnut wood. The nightstand features a draw that blends into the frame, creating a streamlined look. The end table has a round top and is meant to be placed next to a couch or chair in living spaces. The new items come with the tools and directions you need to quickly assemble them.

Petmate and La-Z-Boy collaborated to create a new line of outdoor dog beds. Beds feature an elevated design to lift dogs off the hard and hot ground, especially during the summer months. The outdoor dog beds are also made with outdoor fabric that’s water, mold and mildew resistant, as well as feature UV and fade resistant materials. Beds can be wiped clean and are available in a variety of styles, like the Izzy Outdoor Mattress, Sunny Outdoor Lounger and Gatson Outdoor Sofa Bed.

Skintimate’s new Bloom, Spark and Root Razors are built with a button on the bottom of the handle that releases razor cartridges. This click and grip technology allows you to easily switch out the cartridge when it begins to dull. Each cartridge features four sharp, thin blades to get rid of hair, and a conditioning strip made with Aloe and Vitamin E to nourish skin. The razors’ handles have a textured rubber grip that help you control and hold the razor while shaving, too. Refill cartridges for the Bloom, Spark and Root Razors are sold separately.

Tuft and Paw’s new cat bowls come in two styles: the Little Dip and the Dock Bowl (both are on backorder but available to purchase). The Little Dip bowl — available in White and Gray — features a shallow and wide shape with smooth surfaces and soft edges. The bowl is slightly elevated to prevent your cat from straining its neck while eating, and it comes with a plate base to catch spills. The Dock Bowl has a shallow slope, and it comes in four colors: Winter Green, Gray, Pink and White. Both bowls are made from ceramic and are dishwasher-safe.

AAPI-founded outdoor furniture brand Outer launched its Aluminum Collection, which features pieces that are 100 percent recyclable. Furniture comes with the brand’s OuterShell, a cover that rolls out and over furnitures’ cushions to protect it from dirt and other debris. Items in the collection range from chairs, loveseats and sofas, as well as sectionals in U-shaped and L-shaped designs. You can purchase the aluminum outdoor furniture pieces individually or as sets.

