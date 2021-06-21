Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and with it comes sales and deals across product categories like home and kitchen, pets, tech, workout gear and more. We’re rounding up the best savings from the mega sale, as well as those from Prime Day counter sales hosted by a variety of retailers. Yesterday, Target, Walmart and Wayfair kicked off their competing sales, and today Kohl’s Wow Deals event began. Best Buy’s Bigger Deals Savings Event and Bed Bath & Beyond’s Two Day Flash Sale runs through tomorrow, and if you’re looking for craft supplies and home goods, JOANN’s Primo Days sale is going on now through June 23.

In non-Prime Day related shopping news, DoorDash announced a partnership with PetSmart to offer on-demand pet supplies and accessories delivery nationwide. You can get pet food, toys, treats and more delivered to your home just like you would food from a local restaurant. Additionally, Saalt, known for its period underwear and menstrual cups, recently became the first brand to offer period care products at Neiman Marcus, according to the brand. It's selling its period underwear through the retailer, like the Elemental Mesh Hipster Briefs.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Beats Studio Buds offer two listening modes — Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency — and they’re IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant. The wireless earbuds offer eight hours of listening time on one charge, which increases to 24 hours when combined with the included charging case. They have on-ear controls so you can answer calls or play music, and feature one-touch pairing for Apple and Android devices. The Beats app for Android also allows you to control the earbuds and change their settings, and with Apple devices, these features are built into iOS — no app is required and you can use Siri voice commands to control the earbuds.

VIDA debuted a new collection of vaccine card holders, expanding its coronavirus product offerings beyond face masks and face mask accessories. Holders have a vegan leather sleeve with a clear face so your card is always visible. They also feature a metal clip to attach to bags, backpacks and lanyards. Vaccine card holders are available in five colors: Champagne Rose, Midnight Black, Saddle Brown, Morning Mist and Steele Blue. They can be purchased individually, as a pair or as a pack of five. Five percent of profits from VIDA’s vaccine card holder collection will be donated to Stop the Spread, an organization working to support vaccine equity.

A modern take on its canvas Alpargatas, TOMS introduced the Mallow shoe, which is currently available in one style — Canvas — with another set to be released later this summer. The Mallow show is designed with a canvas upper and a thick sole made from rubber and EVA. The side walls of the Mallow shoe are three times the height of TOMS’ canvas Alpargatas. The shoe also has OrthoLite Eco LT Hybrid insoles to cushion feet and provide comfort. The Mallow shoe comes in women’s sizes ranging from 5 to 12, and is available in ten colors like Brown Leopard, Dark Fuchsia, Drizzle Grey and more.

OtterBox’s Xbox battery pack allows you to swap out a dead battery for a fully charged one while playing and without plugging in your controller. It’s compatible with Xbox X|S and Xbox One Controllers, and comes with a reserve energy cell that sustains controller power while you swap out the batteries. The battery pack comes with two batteries and a charging dock, which can charge both batteries simultaneously. You can also charge the batteries individually with the included charging cable. Batteries feature a low-battery alert light as well, and come with cages for Xbox X|S and Xbox One controllers.

Caraway’s cookware sets now come in three new pastel colors: Peach, Lavender and Sky Blue. The launch is part of the brand’s limited edition Full Bloom Collection for summer 2021. Cookware in the collection features glossy gold handles and Caway’s non-toxic ceramic non-stick coating. Cookware sets consist of four pieces — a Fry Pan, Sauce Pan, Sauté Pan and Dutch Oven — as well as lids and the brand’s organizational storage units.

Hedley & Bennett, known for its aprons and face masks, released new VANS Sk8-Hi Tops in two colors: Black and White. The sneakers are designed with slip resistant outsoles and Vansguard treated canvas and suede uppers that repel liquid and dirt. They also feature UltraCush sockliners for a comfortable fit. Hedley & Bennett’s ampersand logo is pictured on the back of the shoes, and their soles have a rainbow-colored design.

