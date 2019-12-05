15 Black Friday-like tech deals still on during Cyber Week

Shopping content by StackCommerce
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you've still got a chance to save with some of the remaining Cyber Week deals — and some of the best tech deals are still ongoing.
we put together 14 tech gadgets that are still heavily marked down. Plus, for all of these devices below, you can save an additional 15 percent using code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout.
1. Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 1.6GHz 64GB (Refurbished)
While Apple may not have adopted "sale" language into its vocabulary, buying refurbished devices does let you save hundreds on your Apple purchases without compromising on the quality of the product. This MacBook Air, for instance, features a powerful Core i5 1.6GHz processor for high-speed performance, battery life of five hours and a razor-thin design that makes it easy to tote around daily.
2. VIZIO SP30-E0 SmartCast Crave Go Wireless Speaker
Crank your holiday parties up a notch with this booming WiFi speaker that lets you stream your favorite playlists, Yuletide or otherwise, from Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music and more with complete clarity. Plus, it can connect to other speakers around the home for full surround sound, allowing for immersive listening.
3. 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods
You have multiple essential Apple devices you need with you and likely want them to remain charged and ready-to-go at any given moment, including your phone, watch and headphones. Luckily this 3-in-1 wireless power bank can juice up all of them at once, even when you're far away from an outlet.
4. AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds
The AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds' newest version is its most advanced design yet, with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, four hours of continuous playtime, compatibility with Siri and Google Assistant and seamless pairing with your devices.
5. 10-Ft. MFi-Certified Braided Lightning Cable Packs
The chargers that come with your Airpods, iPhones and Apple Watches are stellar when it comes to speedy, safe charging. The issue, however, is that they might not be long enough for you to use while they're charging on your nightstand or coffee table. This 10-foot cable tangle-free cable, which is Apple-Certified for functionality, fixes that problem in a flash.
6. RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with HyperAir Qi-Certified 10W Charging Stand
RAVPower's charging pad can power up your Qi-enabled iOS and Android devices in a flash, while also ensuring your phone is kept safe from overcharging, overheating, short circuits and more.
7. AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
What the 3-in-1 Power Bank can do for your iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods while on-the-go, the AirDock can do while you're at home. This charging dock, which is designed to help cut down on the cords and clutter, can safely stow and charge your essential devices in one go.
8. Apple iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen 32GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + Cellular)
If you're looking to save hundreds on an iPad this Black Friday, you'll want to go refurbished. These vetted products (like this iPad 9.7-inch 5th Generation with 32GB of storage) have been tested to ensure the functionality works as good as new. The bonus is that you'll be saving nearly $200 dollars on your purchase (and more than that if you use the code BFSAVE20 at checkout).
9. CIRQ: World’s Smallest 1080p Projector
This projector may be pint-sized (it's smaller than your typical smartphone), but don't let its small size fool you. With it, you can view your favorite movies, sporting events, and TV shows on a projection that's up to 240 square inches and you can do so in 1080p HD resolution.
10. Vortix Muscle Massager
Muscle massagers like the Vortix help relieve muscle fatigue and soreness while also increasing blood flow levels. This massager gun rapidly delivers vibration frequencies that increase lymphatic flow and reduces lactic acid build-up. Think of it as a professional sports massage, but for a fraction of the cost.
11. BONDIC Starter Kit + Extra Refill
The Bondic starter kit is a liquid plastic that fixes what glue can't.
12. Apple iMac 21.5-Inch Intel i3-2100 Dual-Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished)
Display your video and photo content on an iMac widescreen monitor that also comes with a 250GB hard drive to store your important files and a top-notch 4GB of DDR3 RAM for impressive multitasking.
13. Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
You might have the best quality headphones around but if it doesn't also feature active noise-cancellation, that means your crystal clear playlists can be drowned out by noisy distractions. These Cowin Noise-Cancelling Headphones have ANC technology that skillfully block out incoming sound waves that could ruin your music.
14. KeySmart Pro with Tile Smart Location
For the person who always seems to forget where they left their house or car keys, this smart key organizer and locator will be a real life-saver. It connects to a companion app to help pinpoint the exact location where you left your keys, so you'll never be running around the home searching aimlessly again.