Samsung’s new Galaxy Pro Series — the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 — is now available for purchase. The brand’s new Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha (also listed as ‘α’ sometimes), a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet, is also available for purchase. The recently announced Galaxy Book — a thin touch screen PC that offers the capabilities of Galaxy Pro Series devices at a more affordable price point — will be available in the second half of 2021.

Additionally, Samsung recently announced the expansion of its Bespoke appliances line. The brand is adding to the line a suite of kitchen products beyond its existing Bespoke refrigerators. Samsung will also offer Bespoke home cleaning and clothing care products, all updates to the existing AirDresser, Cube Air Purifier and Jet Stick Cordless Vacuum. Leading up to the releases, Samsung is collaborating with artists to design limited-edition refrigerator door panels for its Bespoke refrigerators.

Samsung Galaxy Pro Series

Samsung said this generation of devices is designed to “be mobile-first.” They’re lightweight and thin — making them easy to take with you on the go and pack in a backpack or bag— and they’re designed to work with other Galaxy devices across operating systems. Devices come in 13.3 or 15.6 inch sizes.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 feature an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and were designed in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft. They’re Samsung’s first Windows PCs with AMOLED displays, notable in maintaining vivid colors while you’re working inside or in direct sunlight. Samsung says the devices’ screens also lessen eye strain by reducing the amount of blue light they emit.

Galaxy Book Pro laptop is available in two-tone Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver colors.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 can be used as a touch screen tablet or PC. It’s available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Navy colors and comes with the brand’s S Pen stylus.

Galaxy Pro Series devices are equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, LTE and 5G connection capabilities. They offer crisp sound from AKG speakers, and users can turn on Dolby Atmos to experience more immersive audio. Additionally, the devices are built with Samsung’s Pro Keyboard, which features wide keys and rubber domes for easy typing. To support those still working from home or using PCs at the office, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 offer Intelligent Noise Cancelling to eliminate ambient noise from your microphone.

Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 also include features to enhance how they work across Galaxy devices. For example, the second screen function allows you to expand your display onto your Galaxy tablet. The PCs are Bluetooth compatible, and the Samsung line of Galaxy Buds — like the Galaxy Buds Pro, which Shopping tech contributor Whitson Gordon dubbed the best premium headphones— are designed to immediately connect to the new PCs.

Devices can also act as a smart home hub. They’re the first Samsung PCs to come with the SmartThings app, allowing you to turn off lights, change the temperature or start certain kitchen appliances once you connect compatible devices with one another. SmartThings Find helps you locate Bluetooth-paired Galaxy smartphones, tablets or other wearables like watches, too.

