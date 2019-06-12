At BETTER we take care to recommend items we hope you'll enjoy! Just so you know, BETTER may get a small share of the revenue.
We love our dads — whether it’s the guy who kept your secret when he spotted you rolling in past curfew as a teenager or the one sharing diaper duty or helping you pack school lunches now.
And according to the National Retail Foundation, we're prepared to show how appreciative we are in gift form this year. Their annual survey found that 76 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Father’s Day and spend an average of $139 per person — spending a record $16 billion collectively.
The survey also revealed that the most important quality people look for in a Father's Day gift is that it's unique. Which anyone who has ever tried to shop for the man who "doesn't need anything" knows is easier said than done. So we've done the leg work for you. We've rounded up creative options based on personality type at every price point so that you can gift the special dad in your life something that adequately shows just how much you care.
Whether he loves cooking for the family, cheering on his favorite sports team or hitting the gym (and then enjoying a cold one), these gift picks will spare dad from having to hang the hundredth tie in his closet and get him something that will elevate his lifestyle:
For the Outdoorsman
Budget friendly: Reduce Drinkware
If your dad spends long stretches of time outdoors at sporting events, doing yard-work, fishing or hiking, he will love this drink insulator from REDUCE. What makes it unique is that it will keep both canned and bottled beer (and soda) cold. Plus, the cooler also doubles as 14-ounce drinking cup, so he can fill it up with water or iced tea and stay hydrated in between brews.
Middle tier: Sawyer Water Filter and Purifier
If his hobbies include hiking, camping, hunting or fishing, this gift will win you favorite child status this year. No more making room for water bottles in his backpack to stay hydrated while hiking to his destination. This bottle, with a built in filtration system, filters water of chemicals, pesticides, bacteria and protozoa in just 10 seconds, reducing contaminate levels far below EPA standards for safe drinking water. So any fresh water source is now fair game for dad to quench his thirst.
Splurge: Yeti Panga Backpack
Science tells us that being outside in nature is not only great for our physical health, but for our mental health as well. So why not make it even easier for the dad on your list to pack up his gear and hit the trail? This carry-all will give the outdoor enthusiast peace of mind that he'll have dry, clean clothes to change into regardless where his adventures take him. One reviewer described this backpack from Yeti — a brand known for its durability — as "virtually indestructible." Whether he's wading in water or gets caught in an unexpected downpour in the woods, he won't have to worry that all of his gear stays dry with the 100 percent waterproof shell and zipper with an airtight seal.
For the family chef
Budget friendly: Meater Wireless Thermometer
If hosting a barbecue means your husband or father spends the entire afternoon behind the grill, this handy tech tool will be his new best friend. The wireless meat thermometer takes all the guesswork out of cooking the perfect slab of meat — whether he's roasting chicken, cooking steaks or grilling salmon. All he has to do is insert the thermometer into the raw meat and select the type of item he's cooking, and the app will estimate the cook time. The convenient countdown clock shows how much time is remaining so dad can crack open a cold one and enjoy the BBQ — instead of having to “man” the grill all afternoon.
Splurge: Weber Spirit II E-310 Outdoor Gas Grill
Some of our favorite summer memories were spent grilling out in the backyard with our family. But if dad is still using the same grill since your childhood, chances are, it's seen better days. You know he'll never go out and invest in a new one himself ("the rust adds more flavor!"), so use the holiday as an excuse to set him up with this top-rated model. This grill from Weber was given top marks by both the Good Housekeeping Institute and Popular Mechanics for being user-friendly and and having all of the essential features at a surprisingly affordable price point. (Fun fact: it fits 25 four-inch burgers at once.)
For the tech geek
Budget Friendly: Gamevice Mobile Controller for iPhone
For the dad who is really just a big kid at heart, allowing him to indulge his love of video games on the go can actually be good for his health. Studies have suggested that hitting the sticks from time to time may improve memory, enhance cognitive function, and can help reduce pain and anxiety about medical procedures. With Gamevice your dad can have over 1000 compatible games right at his fingertips — whether he's commuting to work or waiting in a long line at the post office. The device connects directly to your smartphones charging port without needing to pair or charge it.
Middle tier: Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit
Think of it as giving your home a brain — so your dad can take a load off his. He can connect appliances, lights, speakers, locks, cameras, thermostats and more, and control, automate and monitor them all from his phone using the app. The system will give him peace of mind while the family is away on vacation and also save him from those daily stressors like remembering if he locked the front door or left the air conditioning on for the dog.
Splurge: Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt and Amazon Cloud Cam
For the dad who loves outfitting his house in tech devices that make day to day tasks simpler, this deadbolt allows for keyless access and connects directly to your home’s WiFi to easily lock and unlock your front door. He will be able to see who comes to the front door (without getting out of his recliner) and let them in with a tap on the Ring app. The app also allows him to keep watch over his house when he's at work or traveling. He can see who comes to the door, use the app to verify guests identity, create up to 100 unique codes for different guests, and grant access to to those that need to enter — the kids, the dog walker, a neighbor who is collecting your mail while you're on vacation...you name it.
For the sports fanatic
Budget friendly: Amanda Lee Golf Pilsner Glass
Is Dad's perfect day spent on the green? These hand-painted golf pilsner glasses will help him wind down with a cold beer after a day spent putting — and remind him of his favorite hobby on those days he can't get out to play. Not only do they look great displayed on a bar cart (or in a man cave), but if you order a few as a set, the different flag colors work as drink markers so everyone knows which beer is theirs. If beer isn't his drink of choice, the design comes on wine, stemless wine, whiskey, and pub glasses, too.
Middle tier: Sharper Image Essential BBQ Kit Cooler
The father who lights up your life will be the life of the tailgate with this duffel. Filled with all the essentials for grilling out before the game, there will be no more scrambling to make sure he has all of his gear before heading off to the stadium (or little league field). The heat-sealed main compartment serves as a cooler and fits 46 12-ounce cans, while the side pocket stores an 8-piece grilling set including tools like a spatula, cutting board, corkscrew, an oven mitt and salt and pepper shakers.
Splurge: NFL Big Daddy Recliner
For the dad who likes to take the party in-house, allow him to really channel his team spirit by proudly displaying his favorite team's logo front and center (preferably surrounded by game-day snacks). There will be no guessing who dad wants to win when he is posted up in front of the TV in this plush recliner that features a team logo on the headrest, and name on the footrest. The recliner can also come customized with an NHL or MLB or dad's alma mater.
For the metrosexual
Budget friendly: SPREZZABOX
Have a little something dropped on the door step of the most fashionable dad (or those who could use a little help in that department) each month. Each box contains 4-5 stylish lifestyle accessories — think fashionable socks, watches, tie clips, leather cord holders, coasters — and one grooming product, that’s guaranteed to have over $100 in value. Don't be surprised if dad shows up looking especially dapper to your next family brunch.
Middle tier: Watch Gang
If your dad is particularly picky about what he wears on his wrist, this monthly membership service sends a new, curated timepiece every month to help him build a solid watch collection. It can be gifted up to the very last minute for 3, 6 or 12 months, and you can choose between three different price points: Original tier, watches worth up to $150 for $29/month; Black tier, watches worth up to $500 for $99/month; or Platinum tier, watches worth up to $1,500 for $299/month.
Splurge: Alton Lane Custom Suits
For the dad who is climbing his way to the corner office and needs to look the part, gift him a custom made suit that he can design to perfectly fit his frame and his style. Especially great for those that dread shopping, Alton Lane offers a unique experience at their 13+ showrooms around the nation, which are equipped with fully stocked bars, poker tables, TVs and more so that he can get the full man-cave experience, and enjoy time relaxing with friends and family while designing his perfect suit.
The fit dad
Budget friendly: 20” Duffel by FocusGear
When it comes to buying a new gym bag, there are endless options. What makes this one stand out? Compartments galore. We’re talking a compartment for literally everything. Sneakers, dirty or wet clothes, shower sandals, a water bottle, phone and headphones — plus an over-sized main opening so dad will never find himself rummaging through his bag looking for something again. With everything he needs to get his workout in easily accessible, the only thing this duffel doesn’t leave room for is a dad bod.
Middle tier: Tapplock lite
No more forgetting his locker code, or fumbling with a number dial. This smart lock makes getting in and out of a locker less of a hassle (so he can get right to his workout) with 3 different methods for unlocking it: fingerprint, bluetooth, and a backup Morse code. The lock also stores up to 100 fingerprints for multiple users per lock (so mom can take it to spin class, too). Plus, he will have the ability to share Bluetooth access remotely with family and friends from the Tapplock app, and get notifications whenever it is unlocked. We know the first thing dad will ask is, "you have to charge this thing?" We think he will be pleasantly surprised to know that the battery life is 8 months per two-hour charge time.
Splurge: NordicTrack X22i Incline Trainer Treadmill
Call all your siblings, it’s time for the most epic group gift. The price may seem steep, but when you stop and think of everything you’re getting for the value, it's a steal. The incline trainer offers over 12,000 workouts (from HIIT to cardio to strength training) with interactive coaching on a 22" interactive touchscreen, plus workout tracking that will help him dig deep into his stats and work towards his next fitness goal. But most importantly, it makes fitness fun. Dad can really feel and experience terrains from around the world: a morning run through Cinque Terre, Italy, a strength training circuit in Antarctica and an after-dinner walk in Botswana. Plus, unlike competitor's models there's no membership fee, so all new features and access to newly released workouts is bundled into the price.
Beer lover
Budget friendly: Beer Chemistry Pint Glasses from Uncommon Goods
For the beer geek (who actually pays attention during brewery tours), you can’t go wrong with some clever glassware to hold his favorite suds. These pint glasses come in a pair and are designed with annotated molecules that explain why the beer inside them tastes like it does. Maybe you'll be lucky enough to snag the coveted spot as his drinking partner. If your old man doesn't care much for the process behind the pint, these Football Playbook Glasses, "Pick" Your Poison Guitar Glasses or HTML Beer glasses may be more his style.
Middle tier: Beer of the Month Club
If the dad in your life appreciates American-brewed craft beers, he will love seeing this box arrive on his doorstep. Each month, he will receive twelve, 12-ounce hand-crafted beers from two different U.S. microbreweries. He'll be able to try four different styles of beer every month (three of each), plus get a monthly newsletter with detailed tasting notes, beer profiles, brewery histories, and suggested food pairings. You may just help him find his new favorite sip.
Splurge: Man Crate’s Home Brew Kit
If your old man loves trying new local beers and heading to craft breweries to see how it's made, why not give him a new weekend hobby and let him take a stab at it himself? This kit takes the love of beer one step further for the true aficionado, letting him brew his own batch in house. It's one of the few kits on the market that provides absolutely everything you need in one box — right down to the tubing and bottle caps. So there's no need to make a run out to the store before he gets started. The sooner he starts brewing, the sooner he can enjoy the fruits of his labor right?
The Frequent Flyer
Budget friendly: STM Trilogy Laptop Backpack
The perfect carry-on for the man on the go. The backpack has three storage compartments — two main ones, and a full-size front pocket — plus tons of additional pockets for a passport, keys, headphones and all the other things he needs easy access to during work trips. But the best feature is the protective suspended tech cell inside made to hold a laptop and elevate it from the bottom of the bag, so it never hits the ground.
Splurge: Away Travel The Bigger Carry-On
If the dad on your list prides himself on "never checking a bag," this rolling bag will help him pack and organize everything he needs for a short trip. It has two main compartments, one designed for clothes, the other for shoes, toiletries, and other hard objects, plus a nylon laundry bag to separate the clean clothes from the dirty. The outside features an impenetrable shell that bends under pressure (you know, for when the passenger next to him forces his over-sized bag into the overhead bin), plus a battery that can charge any phone up to five times, so he will never be frantically looking for an outlet in the airport.
Mr. Fix-it
Budget friendly: Wallet Ninja 18-in-1 Pocket Tool
This 18-in-one tool allows the handyman on your list to carry his toolbox in his wallet. Yes, 18 gadgets are combined into a compact steel tool the size of a credit card. The tools range from your standard toolbox additions like four types of screwdrivers, a ruler and a nail puller to more unique, useful everyday tools like a fruit peeler, an eyeglass screwdriver and a cellphone stand.
Middle tier: SOG Multitool Pliers
The perfect tool to have on the ready for every and any "Mr. Fix It" situation that arises, this device keeps 16 tools in one convenient place. Who needs to lug a big toolbox around when you can have pliers, replaceable wire cutters, wire stripper, plain and serrated knives, saw, spring-action scissors, ruler, files, screwdrivers and even a bottle opener right at your fingertips? You're definitely going to want to keep this handyman on your speed dial.
Splurge: Plott & Cubit
Perfect for the DIY dad always doing projects around the house. He no longer will be searching his pockets for his pencil with this handy device that sends measurements to your smart device, then helps you design the space and bring it to life in the real world. He'll start by using the laser distance measurers to get measurements for a space, which are sent in real time via Bluetooth to his smartphone. Then he can design the space to scale virtually on the app — adding furniture, wall hangings etc. — and finally, the device will provide turn by turn directions to make the design a reality, telling him exactly where to drive a nail or place a piece of furniture. The next photo wall project, cabinet installation or living room redesign will be a piece of cake. What's next on the "honey do" list?
