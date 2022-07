IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

South Carolina Governor Primary Election Results: GOP Gov. Henry McMaster renominated, Joe Cunningham wins Democratic race Democratic Primary Results Projected winner Cunningham (D) 98% of expected vote in 180,933 Estimated remaining 4,067 Republican Primary Results Projected winner McMaster (R) 92% of expected vote in 368,100 Estimated remaining 31,900 South Carolina Democratic Primary results