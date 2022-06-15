IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

South Carolina House Primary Election Results

Winner
2 / 2 DEM House races called
Winner
4 / 4 GOP House races called
South Carolina Democratic Primary results

House
district
% in
House 5
H 5
97% in
  • E. Hundley
    57.6%
    11,227
  • K. Eckert
    42.4%
    8,266
97% in
House 6
H 6
99% in
  • J. Clyburn
    INCUMBENT
    88.1%
    48,215
  • M. Addison
    7.5%
    4,098
99% in

South Carolina Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
93% in
  • N. Mace
    INCUMBENT
    53.1%
    39,955
  • K. Arrington
    45.3%
    34,046
93% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • W. Timmons
    INCUMBENT
    52.7%
    24,751
  • M. Burns
    23.8%
    11,183
99% in
House 6
H 6
58% in
  • D. Buckner
    74.4%
    15,604
  • A. Morris
    25.6%
    5,362
58% in
House 7
H 7
99% in
  • R. Fry
    51%
    43,763
  • T. Rice
    INCUMBENT
    24.7%
    21,180
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More House primary results

