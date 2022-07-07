Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still a few days away — this year, the event is being held on July 12 and 13 — but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to start shopping. Several great early Prime Day deals are already live on Amazon — in the tech category specifically, you can save on headphones, TVs, speakers and more. Check out some of our favorite deals below, and keep checking our Amazon Prime Day coverage to learn more about how to prepare for Prime Day and save even more while shopping.
Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is 50% off
The 2019 Fire 7 tablet — Amazon announced its latest tablet in May — has a 7-inch display and 16GB or 32GB of storage. It has up to seven hours of battery life for reading, browsing the web, listening to music and more, according to Amazon. The 32GB version is currently 50% off and at its lowest price ever until July 10, and you can choose between four colors: Plum, Black, Sage and Twilight Blue.
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, $32.98 (was $69.99)
This 55-inch smart TV is $260 off right now
The Amazon Fire 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart LED TV comes with the Fire TV platform built-in, which gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, according to Amazon. The TV also comes with support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus audio and includes hands-free voice control with Alexa. You can connect more devices like gaming systems via the three HDMI inputs. The Omni series TV is available at its lowest price ever through July 10.
- Amazon Fire 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart LED TV, $299.99 (was $559.99)
Blink's Outdoor security camera kit is 50% off for four more days
For those looking to upgrade their home security system — or install a new one — this three-pack of Blink Outdoor cameras is currently 50% off, bringing it down to its lowest price ever until July 11. The cameras are powered by a battery that lasts for up to two years, according to the brand, and they offer two-way audio, allowing you to speak to and hear visitors. You can connect the cameras to a companion app to view live video, and they’re compatible with Amazon Alexa.
- Blink Outdoor 3 Camera Kit, $124.99 (was $249.99)
The eero mesh Wi-Fi system is 50% off — for a limited time
If your home has spotty internet service, a mesh Wi-Fi system — which uses multiple units to create a single wireless network — might help. One of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems, the eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-pack, is 50% off through July 11, putting it at its lowest price ever. According to Amazon, the three-unit system can provide internet to a five-bedroom home or larger, and the single unit (also on sale) is good for up to 1,750 square feet of coverage.
- eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $224 (was $449)
This Amazon smart plug is at its lowest price ever
Amazon’s Smart Plug is one of our favorite smart home upgrades — it only takes up a single outlet space, and it works with Alexa to add voice control to fans, coffee machines, lamps and more. Right now the smart plug is at its lowest price ever, but Amazon says the deal is only available through July 13.
- Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (was 24.99)
More ways to prepare for Prime Day 2022
When Prime Day officially begins in five days, Amazon will release thousands of new deals spanning categories like tech, skin care and more. Check out all of our Prime Day coverage to learn how to make the most of Prime Day this year.