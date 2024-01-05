Suppose you are amping up your fitness routine in the new year and looking for gear. In that case, Nordstrom is having a sale on several NBC Select editor-favorite athletic shoes and activewear brands — including Nike, New Balance and Vuori. There are also deals on kitchen and beauty items.

To help you find the best sale picks to spend your hard-earned money on, we specifically looked for products loved by NBC Select editors and readers, as well as brands and items that experts have recommended to us in the past. Below, find some of the top deals currently available on Nordstrom.

Shoes: Save up to 55% off women’s shoes from brands like Ugg, New Balance, Nike and more

Nordstrom offers various styles and sizes in their women’s shoe department. Currently, you’ll find deals on athletic brands like Nike and On, which experts have recommended as worth considering for walking shoes and training shoes. There are also several deals on Ugg shoes, which can be cozy for colder months.

Activewear: Save up to 60% off women’s activewear from brands like Vuori, Zella and more

If you’ve invested in fitness equipment or tech, you may also want to consider some activewear for your workouts. Leggings, tank tops and sports bras are currently marked down at Nordstrom.

Kitchen: Save up to 60% off cookware, knives and more

You can find particularly good deals on kitchen wares from NBC Select editor-favorite brands like Le Creuset and Our Place.

Beauty: Save up to 50% off brands like Aveda, Slip, Kiehl’s and more

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.