With the weather turning warmer, slowly but surely, it's a season of change — and sales. Some notable sales are happening now with the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty and Brooklinen's Sleep Week deals. Outside of those, there are smaller (albeit still worthwhile) sales to shop.
Some of these deals are on singular products like the Amazon Fire TV or Jabra, and others are site wide like the Madewell sale. Many of the sales below are also ongoing through the rest of the week. We chose our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about. Note that some may be a limited time offer on select items.
Home and Kitchen sales
Crate&Kids, Crate&Barrel’s children’s line is hosting its Spring Sales event. Kids furniture, bedding, toys and storage are up to 55% off while supplies last.
Williams Sonoma is offering up to 75% off all clearance.
Weber is offering $100 off 70th Anniversary Edition Kettle Charcoal grills through March 25.
Avocado is offering $300 off their organic luxury mattress with code SNOOZE. Save $200 off green, vegan and latex mattresses with code: SLEEP. Sale ends on March 19.
Brooklinen’s Sleep Week Sale is offering up to 20% off with code SLEEPWEEK20 through March 21.
Tovala is offering $180 off their new Smart Oven Air Fryer ($69, down from $249) or their Smart Oven Pro ($119, down from $299) when you sign up for six weeks of meals over the next six months.
Beauty and apparel sales
LOFT is offering 50% off three+ styles, 40% off two styles or 30% off one style through March 19 when you use code YAY.
Gap is offering 40% off everything through March 23 when you use code FRIEND.
Clinique’s Spring Friends and Family event is offering 30% off site wide through March 23.
Land’s End is offering up to 60% off with code: BIRD through March 22.
Madewell’s twice yearly 25% off sale is available through March 27 for members of their loyalty program.
Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale is offering up to 50% beauty products through April 1.
Merrell is offering a spend $75, get $25 deal through March 24. Merrell will send the $25 code the day after your qualifying order.
Tech and gear sales
Best Buy’s three-day sale ends Sunday. Save up to $350 on tech and gear.
Amazon is offering deals on its Fire TVs. The Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV is currently $359.99, down from $519.99.
Paravel is offering 25% off totes, accessories and duffles through March 22 with code SPRINGBREAK.
Jabra is offering $50 off their Elite 7 Pro with code MARCH50 through March 19 or while supplies last.
