With the weather turning warmer, slowly but surely, it's a season of change — and sales. Some notable sales are happening now with the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty and Brooklinen's Sleep Week deals. Outside of those, there are smaller (albeit still worthwhile) sales to shop.

Some of these deals are on singular products like the Amazon Fire TV or Jabra, and others are site wide like the Madewell sale. Many of the sales below are also ongoing through the rest of the week. We chose our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about. Note that some may be a limited time offer on select items.

Home and Kitchen sales

Beauty and apparel sales

LOFT is offering 50% off three+ styles, 40% off two styles or 30% off one style through March 19 when you use code YAY.

Gap is offering 40% off everything through March 23 when you use code FRIEND.

Clinique’s Spring Friends and Family event is offering 30% off site wide through March 23.

Land’s End is offering up to 60% off with code: BIRD through March 22.

Madewell’s twice yearly 25% off sale is available through March 27 for members of their loyalty program.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale is offering up to 50% beauty products through April 1.

Merrell is offering a spend $75, get $25 deal through March 24. Merrell will send the $25 code the day after your qualifying order.

Tech and gear sales

