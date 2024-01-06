If you spent the holidays snatching up gifts for others, it may be a good time to treat yourself to something useful — like a new pair of sneakers. Need a little extra encouragement? There happens to be many sales right now on athletic shoes.

To identify on-sale sneakers worth your consideration, we specifically looked for brands loved by NBC Select editors and brands and items that experts recommended. Below, find some top sneaker deals from brands like Nike, New Balance, On and more.

Nordstrom: Save up to 55% off women’s sneakers

During the retailer’s end-of-the-year sale, you can find discounts on expert-recommended walking and training shoes — including Nike, New Balance and On.

Amazon: Save up to 30% off men’s and women’s sneakers

Styles from New Balance, Adidas and Sketchers are marked down for men and women on Amazon.

Foot Locker: Save up to 40% off men’s and women’s sneakers

Foot Locker is offering up to 40% off styles for men, women and kids. You can find deals on brands like Hoka, Nike and Adidas.

Nike: Save up to 40% off men’s and women’s sneakers

Both men’s and women’s sneakers are on sale at Nike — including popular styles like the Air Max and Revolution.

New Balance: Save up to 36% off men’s and women’s sneakers

You’re in luck if you like the Fresh Foam X and FuelCell styles. Both are currently on sale at New Balance.

Hoka: Save up to 38% off men’s and women’s sneakers

Experts recommend this popular brand if you are looking for new walking sneakers — they’re also very popular among runners. Styles for both men and women are currently on sale at Hoka.

