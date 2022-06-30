IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

June bestsellers: Readers' favorite sunscreens, head shavers and more

From meal kit delivery services to seat cushions and vacuums, here are the most purchased items we covered in June.
By Shari Uyehara

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

June brought warmer temperatures and the start of summer, prompting us to look into everything from charcoal grills and pellet grills to inflatable pools and sunburn treatments. To help our readers find the right gifts for Father's Day, we rounded up the best options. And as June marks Pride Month, we reflected on the realities LGBTQ business owners had faced and some of our favorite books from LGBTQ authors.

Below are 12 of the most purchased products we covered last month.

1. Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

2. AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver

3. Planter’s Choice Bonsai Starter Kit

4. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer

5. Blue Apron Meal Kit Delivery Service

6. Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion

7. Piscifun Fishing Line Winder

8. Max Liquidator 6-Pack Water Blaster Set

9. NanoSteamer Ionic Facial Steamer

10. Mark & Graham x Steele Waterproof Beach Tote

11. Nisaku Hori Hori Soil Knife

12. Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.