Following Walmart's announcement about its Black Friday Deals for Days event earlier this week, other retailers followed suit and announced their own early holiday sales, part of a larger trend in retail that experts told us pulled the beginning of the Black Friday sale season earlier and earlier. You can now shop Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals through Oct. 22, for example, although its official sale begins on Nov. 19. Deals include fitness equipment like treadmills and sleep products from pillows to mattresses. And since experts and retailers told us you should start your holiday shopping now due to global supply chain issues, we’ve begun rounding up gift ideas like Advent calendars, wine gifts, coffee gifts and more.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Marking its first annual designer collaboration series, Away released a collection in partnership with three emerging fashion designers: Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola, and Ji Won Choi. Each designer reimagined select products, putting their own touch on brand’s iconic silhouettes using new colors, patterns and textures. The collection includes limited-edition styles of Away’s Large Everywhere Bag, Front Pocket Backpack and Travel Pouch Set from all three designers.

Bliss’ Youth Got This Collection features skin care products formulated with retinol, an ingredient experts previously told us helps correct signs of aging. Products also contain Bliss’ Prevent-4 complex, which includes amino acids to support the skin’s barrier and peptides for smoother skin, as well as moisturizing squalene and antioxidants to protect skin against free radicals. The brand’s Deep Hydration Moisturizer is designed to hydrate skin, while its Advanced Skin Soothing Serum works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Reebok integrated graphene, a heat-conductive material, into its new apparel to keep you warm during the colder months. Pieces in the THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE collection feature internal grid print panels that utilize the material to absorb and retain body heat. Items in the line include a cotton fleece hoodie and pants, as well as jackets. Clothing is available for men and women.

The new travel kits from Harry’s come filled with products in mini sizes suitable to pack in your carry-on. The Shave Travel Kit features shave gel, a shave handle and a travel blade cover. The Shave & Shower Kit expands on The Shave Travel Kit’s offerings with 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner and face wash. It also includes a body wash — you can choose from Redwood, Shiso, Stone or Fig scents. When you purchase either kit, you get to pick your razor handle’s color — color options include Bright Orange, Indigo Blue, Tropical Green and Graphite. The kits come in a water-resistant and tear-resistant toiletry bag.

Gold Bond expanded its skincare line with two new products: Pure Moisture Daily Body & Face Lotion and Medicated Advanced Healing Skin Protectant Ointment. Both products are hypoallergenic, according to the brand.

The face and body lotion is made with hyaluronic acid, which is known to hydrate skin, according to dermatologists we’ve previously consulted. It also contains grapeseed oil, as well as other moisturizers and vitamins. Gold Bond said the lotion won’t clog pores and can be used daily.

Gold Bond’s medicated ointment was designed to treat dry and cracked skin. It’s formulated with white petrolatum to protect skin, ceramides to restore the skin’s barrier and shea butter to hydrate skin. The brand said it can safely be used on sensitive skin.

FaceGym’s Active Blast Instant Release Collagen Booster is a freeze-dried collagen pod, and the vegan collagen it's formulated with comes from fermented yeast. The product helps enhance protein growth in skin, which FaceGym said leads to a reduction in wrinkles and hyperpigmentation, increases brightness and evens tone. It comes in single-use spheres, and the product dissolves in water-based serums like FaceGym’s Hydro-Bound serum. You can purchase the collagen booster as a seven- or 28-day treatment.

