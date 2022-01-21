New & Notable from Foxtrot, Partake and Vinebox

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Earlier this week, the White House announced the availability of 400 million free N95 masks. The Biden administration said that the masks will be available across thousands of locations. This, coming off the government’s launch of a website for requesting free Covid-19 tests, reflects the newfound reality of the highly contagious omicron variant and the change in public health strategy to combat it.
SKIP AHEAD New products and notable sales and deals
Elsewhere, the omicron variant has presented new challenges to our already strained supply chains. China’s zero-Covid policy, with quarantines and restrictions on travel, has dealt blows to shipping and manufacturing worldwide. In America, auto parts may be in short supply due to a vaccine requirement for truck drivers crossing the Canadian border, which could affect around 12,000 drivers.
In other news, Peloton executives and insiders sold almost $500 million of their stock in the company in 2021, with much of the dumping happening as the stock was still rising in value. The timing raised questions surrounding insider training and what high level employees may have known before the company’s slide.
At Select, now that we’re in the dead of winter, we’ve been recommending products to help you make the most of your indoor space. Check out our roundup of the best budget coffee makers under $180 or our guide to silicone baking mats. We’ve also combed through the best sales of the month so you can get the most bang for your buck.
New from Foxtrot, Partake and Vinebox
Check out these recent launches we’ve gathered based on Select reader interest.
Foxtrot launches Best Bubs brand
Foxtrot, known for its convenience stores across the country with 30-minute local delivery, has released a bath bomb brand you can order online. The brand launched with three bath bombs: the Rubber Ducky Bath Bomb with peppermint and citrus; the Moontime Bath Bomb with lavender, chamomile and geranium; and the Splish Spash Bath Bomb with amyris, ho wood and cedarwood.
Partake releases breakfast mixes
Partake, known for its allergen-free cookie and food mixes, has marked its foray into breakfast with two pancake and waffle mixes in both Classic and Confetti flavors. According to the company, both mixes are vegan, kosher and non-GMO, as well as gluten-, nut-, dairy-, egg-, mustard-, sesame- and sulfite-free. According to Partake, the mixes are manufactured in a facility that’s free from the nine most common allergens.
Vinebox announces Valentine’s Day collection
Vinebox, the popular wine gift box company, has officially launched its Valentine’s Day boxes. Currently available for preorder, the collection includes three different boxes: the Date Night Box, Ultimate Date Night Box and Be Mine Box. The Date Night Box comes with two three-packs of wines, the Ultimate Date Box comes with two six-packs of wines, and the Be Mine Box comes with one three-pack of wines. (Each bottle is about 3.4 ounces.) When you send a box to a special someone, you can notify them right away through text, social media, email and more — even Slack.
Ongoing January Sales
- Todd Snyder is taking off up to 65 percent off select styles through Jan. 28.
- Ulta is offering up to 50 percent for select skin care during its Love Your Skin event through Jan. 22.
- Under Armour is offering up to 50 percent off select items through Jan. 26 during its Semi-Annual Event.
- Haand is taking off up to 45 percent for handmade pieces for its Seconds Sale.
- Anthropologie is slashing prices by 40 percent on select styles through Jan. 31.
- Madewell is offering 30 percent off sale styles until Jan. 27.
- Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 25 percent off storage and organization solutions through Jan. 30.
- Saks Fifth Avenue is offering 25 percent off select Sam styles until Jan. 22.
- HBO Max is offering 20 percent off monthly plans to new subscribers and lapsed customers through Jan. 25.
- Lifestraw is cutting prices by 20 percent off its home water-filter dispenser until Jan. 30.
- Cocobelle is offering 20 percent off full-priced sandals with the code LOVE20 until March 31.
- Huckberry is offering 20 percent off select Crocs styles with the code CROCS20 until Jan. 23.
- Minted is slashing prices by 15 percent on Valentine’s Day cards and gifts with the code BEMINE22 through Jan. 24.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.