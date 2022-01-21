New & Notable from Foxtrot, Partake and Vinebox

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Earlier this week, the White House announced the availability of 400 million free N95 masks. The Biden administration said that the masks will be available across thousands of locations. This, coming off the government’s launch of a website for requesting free Covid-19 tests, reflects the newfound reality of the highly contagious omicron variant and the change in public health strategy to combat it.

Elsewhere, the omicron variant has presented new challenges to our already strained supply chains. China’s zero-Covid policy, with quarantines and restrictions on travel, has dealt blows to shipping and manufacturing worldwide. In America, auto parts may be in short supply due to a vaccine requirement for truck drivers crossing the Canadian border, which could affect around 12,000 drivers.

In other news, Peloton executives and insiders sold almost $500 million of their stock in the company in 2021, with much of the dumping happening as the stock was still rising in value. The timing raised questions surrounding insider training and what high level employees may have known before the company’s slide.

New from Foxtrot, Partake and Vinebox

Check out these recent launches we've gathered based on Select reader interest.

Foxtrot, known for its convenience stores across the country with 30-minute local delivery, has released a bath bomb brand you can order online. The brand launched with three bath bombs: the Rubber Ducky Bath Bomb with peppermint and citrus; the Moontime Bath Bomb with lavender, chamomile and geranium; and the Splish Spash Bath Bomb with amyris, ho wood and cedarwood.

Partake, known for its allergen-free cookie and food mixes, has marked its foray into breakfast with two pancake and waffle mixes in both Classic and Confetti flavors. According to the company, both mixes are vegan, kosher and non-GMO, as well as gluten-, nut-, dairy-, egg-, mustard-, sesame- and sulfite-free. According to Partake, the mixes are manufactured in a facility that’s free from the nine most common allergens.

Vinebox, the popular wine gift box company, has officially launched its Valentine’s Day boxes. Currently available for preorder, the collection includes three different boxes: the Date Night Box, Ultimate Date Night Box and Be Mine Box. The Date Night Box comes with two three-packs of wines, the Ultimate Date Box comes with two six-packs of wines, and the Be Mine Box comes with one three-pack of wines. (Each bottle is about 3.4 ounces.) When you send a box to a special someone, you can notify them right away through text, social media, email and more — even Slack.

