When it comes to bargains, there’s no better deal than free, especially for something as important as Covid rapid tests: The U.S. Postal Service is offering four free Covid at-home rapid antigen tests per mailing address, no catch.

Were you looking forward to that fancy, superfast 5G phone you were going to get in 2022? Well, hold your horses, because AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay the much-anticipated nationwide 5G rollout near airports. Why? Airlines have been canceling flights to U.S. airports because of reports that 5G signals may interfere with necessary flight frequencies, especially on the long-range, wide-body Boeing 777.

If the 5G rollout does get sorted out this year, Americans may be better able to afford 5G phones. U.S. employers plan to shell out more for wage increases across the board than they have in the last two years, according to a survey of over 1,000 companies in the fall. The expected 3.4-percent average raise isn’t just about pervasive inflation, either. According to an executive at the insurance broker and risk-management company Willis Tower Watson, which conducted the survey, companies are trying to hold on to the workers they have in the midst of a serious labor shortage.

At the National Retail Federation’s annual conference in New York City this week, major chains hinted at what they were doing to get ready for the next generation of shoppers, from Walmart’s diversity push to Target crediting its brick-and-mortar stores for its strong performance during the Covid pandemic. Target CEO Brian Cornell said that physical stores will continue to play a key role in the seller's future, alongside digital sales.

For now, if the winter weather is keeping you inside fantasizing about comfort foods, read our guide to silicone baking mats so you can get the most out of your peanut butter cookies, which would go nicely with an at-home screening of “Arrival” on a new Samsung projector. (We don’t yet have a guide to tissues or hankies for the tears.) Plus, we’ve updated our recommendations for the best sales and deals of January 2022.

New from Dandylion, ghd and Every Man Jack

Here are new launches we think you’ll want to know about.

New pet care company Dandylion has opened its doors, and the first products it’s offering for sale are a dog shampoo and conditioner for animals with sensitive skin. The Soothe Gentle Cleansing Dog Shampoo and Hydrating Dog Conditioner are free of fragrances, pH balanced and natural and plant-derived and won’t take away your dog’s much-needed natural oils, according to the company, while still being easy to spread on your furry friend’s entire coat.

This new thin curling wand from ghd (it stands for Good Hair Day) has a longer barrel, creates waves or curls and heats up to 365 degrees Fahrenheit for what the company calls the optimum styling temperature. It also includes a monitor to ensure even distribution of heat across the device’s surface, according to ghd. The half-inch barrel is suitable for all hair types and lengths, can create tight curls in three seconds and leaves results that last up to 24 hours, according to the company.

San Francisco men’s grooming company Every Man Jack has introduced its first skin care regimen, Skin Revive. Infused with hyaluronic acid, the range includes a cleansing face wash, exfoliating face scrub, restorative eye cream and daily hydrating face lotion, which will all moisturize and revive normal to dry skin, according to the company.

Sales to shop now

We’ve compiled notable sales and deals across retailers and Select reader favorite categories.

