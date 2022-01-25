Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

As more people embrace a “flexitarian diet” — which encourages less meat consumption for both health and environmental reasons — several fast food chains are exploring meatless alternatives in 2022 with Beyond Meat. Last week, McDonald’s announced it’ll be expanding its tests for the plant-based McPlant burger, which will be rolled out at roughly 600 locations starting Feb. 14. This follows KFC’s new addition of plant-based chicken to its menu earlier this month, which the company says mimics both the taste and texture of chicken breast. Beyond Meat is expected to continue creating meat substitute products with food industry giants throughout the year, with a PepsiCo partnership for plant-based jerky reportedly in the works.

Stocking up your kitchen with the right appliances can also help you maintain a healthy routine this year, with studies showing that cooking at home can lead to a healthier daily diet. And if you’re hoping to brush up on your culinary chops this year, we also compiled some meal kit delivery recommendations to try out. Eating healthier and exercising more is a popular New Year’s resolution each year, but sticking to it after January can be challenging. If you’re looking to keep up with a healthy fitness routine, we've covered a variety of topics to help you track and maintain your fitness goals throughout the year, including everything from adjustable dumbbells and foam rollers to running shoes and exercise-friendly earbuds.

New from Madewell, Casper and Levoit

Below, we’ve highlighted some new launches we think you’ll want to know about based on our past coverage and Select reader interest.

Madewell partnered with paint brand Backdrop to release the Studio Hours collection, a limited apparel capsule inspired by artists’ workwear. The collection includes outerwear, footwear, hoodies, painters’ shirts and tote bags, all available in a new Warm Taupe color that both Madewell and Backdrop will also sell as interior paint on their websites. The Studio Hours launch follows Madewell’s recently enhanced Madewell Forever resale program in partnership with ThredUP.

Select reader favorite brand Casper launched its new Snoozewear collection, made up of three loungewear items: the Snoozewear Robe, Snoozewear Slippers and Snoozewear Sleep Mask. According to the brand, the robe is a duvet-like blanket that you can wear — it’s made of 100 percent cotton and available in three colors: White, Indigo and Oatmilk. You can pair the robe with a Snoozewear Sleep Mask — made with a cotton front panel and memory foam fill — and the Snoozewear Slippers, which feature what the brand describes as a soft foam insole and a durable microsuede outsole, along with a silicone grip pattern on the bottom.

The Levoit Core 600S air purifier, which the brand debuted at CES 2022 earlier this month, can filter rooms up to 635 square feet, according to Levoit. This smart air purifier can send real-time air quality updates directly to your phone using the VeSync app and the brand says it can automatically adjust the fan speed to keep noise levels low. The app also allows you to create a custom timer and check its filter life, and you can utilize voice controls by connecting the Core 600S to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Ongoing sales to shop this week

We’ve also compiled some noteworthy sales across brands and categories to shop this week.

Haand is taking off up to 45 percent for handmade pieces during its Seconds Sale.

is taking off up to 45 percent for handmade pieces during its Seconds Sale. Anthropologie is offering up to 40 percent on select styles through Jan. 31.

is offering up to 40 percent on select styles through Jan. 31. West Elm is offering up to 40 percent off select sale items.

is offering up to 40 percent off select sale items. EyeBuyDirect is offering 30 percent off sitewide with the code SHOWTIME through Jan. 30.

is offering 30 percent off sitewide with the code SHOWTIME through Jan. 30. Madewell is offering 30 percent off sale styles until Jan. 27.

is offering 30 percent off sale styles until Jan. 27. Bed Bath & Beyond will take up to 25 percent off storage and organization solutions through Jan. 30.

will take up to 25 percent off storage and organization solutions through Jan. 30. Home Depot will lower prices by 25 percent for storage and organizing solutions during its Winter Storage Event through Feb. 27.

will lower prices by 25 percent for storage and organizing solutions during its Winter Storage Event through Feb. 27. Keurig is taking off 20 percent on boxes of pods through Jan. 27.

is taking off 20 percent on boxes of pods through Jan. 27. Lifestraw is slashing prices by 20 percent off its home water-filter dispenser until Jan. 30.

is slashing prices by 20 percent off its home water-filter dispenser until Jan. 30. Monos is offering up to 20 percent off sitewide during its Valentine’s Day Sale.

is offering up to 20 percent off sitewide during its Valentine’s Day Sale. W&P is offering 20 percent off all Porter products through Feb. 7

is offering 20 percent off all Porter products through Feb. 7 Milk Bar is offering free shipping on orders worth $75 and up through Feb. 14.

