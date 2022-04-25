New & Notable from Ninja and Great Jones

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Sonos is launching its most affordable soundbar yet on June 7, according The Verge. The company’s newest soundbar won’t have the same high-end features as their other offerings — notably, there will be no Dolby Atmos or “smart” features like voice control. At $249, it’s $200 less than any other Sonos soundbar, including the $800 Sonos Arc, which highlighted in our guide to soundbars.

With Mother’s Day approaching, we’re recommending our favorite gift ideas for every mom — we’ve also recently recommended the best gifts for new and expecting moms (featuring gifts like Casper Hyperlite Sheets and Zoe Lev MAMA Necklace) and mother’s day plant and flower arrangements from Urban Stems and The Sill. Our colleagues at Shop TODAY shared their favorite Mother’s Day gifts on Etsy.

The TWISTi High Speed Blender Duo introduces Ninja’s most compact blender with the brand's smartTORQUE technology, which Ninja says combines a maximum power of 1600 Watts with high speed to handle heavy duty loads. It has five one-touch preset programs for making bowls, extractions, frozen Drinks, smoothies and spreads, and a built-in twist tamper, which Ninja says forces food down toward the blades to prevent stalling, stirring or shaking. The blender comes with a 34-ounce power pitcher, an 18-ounce nutrient extraction cup and a 24-ounce single-serve cup. Ninja makes some of our favorite blenders, smart ovens and programmable coffee makers.

This Little Hottie ceramic baker from Great Jones is dishwasher-safe, oven-safe (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit) and freezer-safe, according to the brand. Its 8-square-inch size is compact and can hold 1.7 quarts of food — its oversized handles make it easy to carry for picnics and potlucks, according to Great Jones. It weighs 2.6 pounds, which means it should be light for easy transport, as well. It comes in two colors, Blueberry and Taffy, both of which are currently available for preorder and shipping in early May. The brand also makes one of our favorite dutch ovens.

